FG issued a guideline on lending requirements for banks operating in Nigeria

It is expected that the new guideline would position Nigerian banks against possible risk

The FRC also gave other recommendations to the CBN to strengthen banking in Nigeria

The Federal Government, through the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC), has issued a template and guidelines on requirements that banks must meet before lending to state governments.

This is part of its effort to curb indiscriminate borrowing by state governments.

The new template is expected to help mitigate possible risks by ensuring banks have all the information they need before making a lending decision.

Similarly, the development would ensure that banks comply with all the requirements before lending money to the state. This is against previous act that usually involve banks lending money to states without fully understanding the risks involved.

FRC also wants the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to issue new guidelines to banks on how to lend to states, according to The Guardian report.

It stated that the guideline will provide more detail on the requirements that banks must meet like the proof of compliance with the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

Expressing shock at the current borrowing patterns of state government in the country, the commission noted that the new development is aimed towards protecting the banks and states from financial problems.

Barri Charles Abana, the Commission’s Head of Directorate of Legal, Investigation and Enforcement stated that “most banks in the country lure state governments into securing loans that eventually add up to the nation’s total debt stock.”

The commission suggests reducing the overhead capital and the cost of governance to make more resources available for developmental capital.

The commission also recommended more public assets be slated for privatization while public infrastructure projects are also considered for the public-private partnership model.

The FRC suggested a moratorium on new debts, especially foreign debts, except in exceptional circumstances.

It wants the government to set a debt ceiling in line with the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) and to consider state-contingent debt instruments (SCDIs) where repayment obligations are tied to capacity to repay.

The FRC wants the government to restructure debts to ensure a longer period of amortization and to stop borrowing for recurrent expenditure and dilatory capital expenditure.

