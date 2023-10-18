Data from the International Labour Organisation (ILO) says Nigeria's unemployment rate remains staggeringly high

The data reveals that Nigeria has an unemployment rate of 45.5% against the 4.1% rate stated by NBS

The ILO data shows that Nigeria has more dependents than most African countries

Nigeria's unemployment rate is still high despite the claims of the National Bureau of Statistics, putting the country's unemployment at about 4.1% from 33% in the first quarter of 2023.

Employment data obtained by Legit.ng from the International Labour Organisation (ILO) shows the abysmal employment rate in Africa's largest economy.

Workers protesting low pay as unemployment in Nigeria hits 45.5% Credit: AFP / Stringer

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria has a high labour-dependent population

The data says about 45.5 per cent of the country's population remains unemployed.

The ILO puts Nigeria's employment-to-population ratio at 55.5% and its labour dependency ratio at 2.1%.

ILO defines the labour dependency ratio as the number of dependents under 15 and working-age persons outside the labour force or unemployed.

It says a ratio above one means more dependents than people in employment.

Qatar leads with the highest unemployment in the world

The ILO ranks Qatar with the highest number of employed people, with an employment rate of 88.2% and a labour-dependent ratio of 0.35%.

In Africa, the ILO ranks Madagascar as the country with the highest employment rate, with 84.1% of its population being gainfully employed and a labour-dependent ratio of 0.85%.

Tanzania follows with an 80.3% employment rate and a labour-dependent ratio of 1.20%.

African countries with high employment rate

Burundi - 78.9%

Ethiopia - 77.3%

Mozambique - 75.4%

Liberia - 73.8%

Niger - 73.1%

Eritrea - 72.5%

Kenya - 70.3%

Angola - 60.9

ILO adopts new work framework as NBS report comes under criticism

The ILO said in its report that international statistics standards concerning employment have changed over time.

It said that the changes came during its 19th International Conference of Labour Statisticians in 2023 when the international community adopted its first definition of work and forms of work framework.

ILO said:

"Within the new framework, employment is defined as work performed in return for pay or profit. This is narrower than the scope of the previous definition, which included some unpaid activities such as subsistence work."

The NBS said that Nigeria's employment fell from 33% to 4.1% in Q1 2023, stating that it adopted the ILO's latest framework and work definition.

The report was criticized heavily, with many faulting the NBS' methodology.

