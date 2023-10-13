The former Chairman of Stanbic IBTC, Atedo Peterside, said the Central Bank of Nigeria did the right thing to lift the Forex ban on 43 items

Peterside revealed on social media that the ban was responsible for the wide gap in the foreign exchange market

He said the apex bank attacked the problem at the source as that would ease the naira's fall

Former Stanbic IBTC Chairman Atedo Peterside has said the Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN) decision to end the Forex ban on 43 items in Nigeria was right.

Peterside said this on X, stating that the exclusion widened the gap between the parallel and official market rates.

Former Stanbic IBTC Chairman, Atedo Peterside

Peterside thumbs up the CBN

He said:

"Attacking a problem at the source: @cenbank is right (See Circular) to discourage the use of FX policy as a determinant of which importer achieves what margin of profitability. That is the role of levies & tariffs. FX market exclusions only fuel the parallel market & widen arbitrage."

The Central Bank of Nigeria said in a statement issued on Thursday, October 12, 2023, that importers of the previously banned 43 items can access foreign exchange at the official market.

The ban was responsible for high inflation

Analysts believed that the restriction on the banned items affected the value of the local currency and caused inflation in the country.th e

Specifically, they pointed to high food inflation, which is driving the overall inflation in the country.

Journalist and policy analyst Ishaya Ibrahim told Legit.ng that the move by the CBN would reduce the pressure on the parallel market. He stated that despite the seeming scarcity of Forex, the importers can now sigh a sigh of relief.

Analysts say the move is a breath of fresh air

He refuted the claim that Forex is highly scarce, saying it is available but might be increased.

"The question is not whether Forex is available. The question is, at what cost can the importers access them?"

He stressed that the apex bank may have caved into public pressure to lift the ban as only a few months ago, the bank insisted that the ban remains in place.

"This government is still experimenting, and I believe they might have gotten it right now," Ibrahim said.

The naira falls at the parallel market.

The Legit.ng, in a previous report, listed the affected 43 items banned from accessing Forex but are now eligible in the official window.

Meanwhile, data shows that the naira took a hit at the parallel market, exchanging for N1,049 per dollar, but appreciated in the official Importers and Exporters window, trading at N759 per dollar as of Friday, October 13, 2023.

