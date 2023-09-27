The Nigerian passport has lost access to more countries in a newly released report

The passport now ranks among the 20 worst passports to hold in the world

Nigerian passport holders can only access about 44 countries without a visa

Nigerian passport holders have one headache to contend with apart from the hassles they go through to obtain the green document, as the number of countries they enter visa-free has reduced to just 44.

According to a recently released quarterly Henley Passport Index, Nigeria is ranked bottom among countries with one of the 20 worst passports to hold in 2023, with visa-free entry to just 44 nations.

President Bola Tinubu faces a tough task as the Nigerian passport faces devaluation. Credit: Anadolu Agency

Source: Getty Images

Ethiopia issues stern warnings to Nigerian passport holders

Several countries have stopped issuing holders of Nigerian passports visas on arrival or e-visas.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In 2022, Ethiopia stopped giving visa-on-arrival to people with the Nigerian passport.

Ethiopian Airlines said in a circular to passengers on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, that there will no longer be visas on arrival for Nigerians.

The airlines revealed that passengers are to obtain their visa at the Ethiopian embassy in Abuja before travelling.

The circular stated that passengers transiting overnight in the country’s capital, Addis Ababa, are exempted from the ban.

Nigerians seeking visas to South Africa have reduced following delays and denials experienced by applicants.

Nigerian passport has dropped 20 places since January

Legit.ng reported that the passport, which gained 10 places in the last quarterly ranking, lost the position again.

In the report, the Henley Passport Index revealed that holders of the Nigerian passport can enter 10 countries visa-free.

The report showed that with a Nigerian passport, only 46 countries will allow entry without first applying for a visa.

In January this year, the Nigerian passport dropped 38 places in a global passport ranking in the last 17 years. According to the Henley Passport Index report, between 2006 and 2022, Nigeria lost many spots as it grappled with internal woes.

The best passports in the world

The Henley Passport Index says that Singapore now has the world’s most powerful passport, beating Japan, which held the top spot for five years.

Germany, Italy, and Spain are ranked second and third, respectively, as Japan shares the third position with other countries.

Immigration confirms Nigerians can get an international passport for N26,000

Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has urged Nigerians to stop giving money to officers when applying for an international passport.

According to NIS, it is not only criminal on the part of the applicants but also wrong for officers to demand money to facilitate the process.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Amos Okpu, the public relations officer of NIS, confirmed that a 32-page international passport will cost only N26,000.

Source: Legit.ng