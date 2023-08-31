The Nigerian government said it had amassed N1.83 trillion in subsidy savings

The funds were saved in June and July 2023, consisting of N1.05 trillion and N779.89 billion, respectively

The Chairman of HEIRS Holdings and Transcorp Pls, Tony Elumelu, hailed President Tinubu's reforms

The Nigerian government says it saved N1.83 trillion in two months after subsidy payments ended.

The windfall accumulated in June and July 2023, a Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) source said.

President Bola Tinubu and Chairman of HEIRS Holding, Tony Elumelu Credit: KOLA SULEIMAN

Source: Getty Images

Breakdown of savings between June and July

BusinessDay reports that the source said the government saved the amount as a contingency need.

It consists of N1.05 trillion from the N1.97 trillion revenue generated in June and another N779.89 billion from the N1.74 trillion revenue earned in July.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun, said the plan is to use the money to execute projects without borrowing.

Edun echoed Tinubu's words when he stated at a recent NBA conference that the era of borrowing to service debts is over.

The N1.83 trillion savings from subsidy is held in the federation account with the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Elumelu commends Tinubu's policies

Meanwhile, Tony Elumelu, Chairman of HEIRS Holdings and Transcorp Pls, praised Tinubu's reforms and said they are in the country's best interest.

Elumelu spoke after a private sector meeting with Tinubu, stating that the president's actions are designed to profit Nigerians, especially women and youths.

"The President's decisions are geared towards our people, youth, and women, ensuring job opportunities and empowerment."

