The Central has responded Femi Falana, a human rights lawyer, following a Freedom of Information (FOI) request

The request was on the details of the Nigeria-China currency swap agreement which is set to expire

Godwin Emefiele, suspended governor of the CBN, led CBN officials led the Chinese team at the official signing ceremony in Beijing, China

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has responded to Femi Falana on Nigeria-China currency swap agreement.

Falana, a human rights lawyer in June 2023, sent a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to the CBN to disclose the details of the currency swap agreement.

Falana was concerned that despite the currency swap agreement, the federal and state governments and business community have been “prevented from transacting business in naira and yuan.

Godwin Emefiele suspended governor of the CBN with other officials in 2018, and Yi Gang, the People's Bank of China (PBoC) governor, signed the currency swap agreement after two years of negotiations.

The deal aimed to provide adequate local currency liquidity to Nigerian and Chinese industrialists and other businesses.

Also, the agreement is expected to help Nigerian manufacturers and small Nigerian businesses export and import easily, the Cable reports.

CBN replies on Nigeria-China currency swap agreement.

Providing details based on FOI request, the apex bank disclosed that it has 5.10 billion Chinese yuan (CNY) out of the 6 billion utilized from the Nigeria-China currency swap agreement.

The agreement is renewable every 3 years, and CBN also announced its intention to renew it next year.

CBN reply reads:

“Subsequent to its renewal, a total of CNY9.00 billion had been accessed, with CNY6.00 billion put to use and CNY3.00 billion left as outstanding.

"Among the CNY6.00 billion utilized, CNY5.10 billion had been repaid, while CNY2.10 billion remained unutilized. There is a balance of CNY900.00 million that is yet to be repaid.

"Furthermore, the next renewal is expected to occur in 2024."

Naira falls

Meanwhile, Naira's exchange value dropped to a new low of N920 against the dollar at the parallel foreign exchange (FX) market segment on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

Dealers were buying from willing sellers at N915/$ while selling at N920/$ to willing buyers.

