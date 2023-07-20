Nigerian company has become the first independent marketer to successfully import petrol into the country

The long-standing monopoly held by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.(NNPC) as the sole importer of petroleum products into Nigeria has been broken by Emadeb Energy Services Limited.

On Wednesday, July 19, 2023, the Nigerian company received its shipment of 27 million litres of petrol which has been on sea for some time now.

Nigerian company ends NNPC petrol imporation monopoly Photo credit: Greg Pease

Source: Getty Images

Significant of the the deal

While the new shipment means improvements in the country's fuel supply chain, the huge cost of importing the product, means that Nigerians will continue to pay above N600 per litre.

At the time of importation a barrel of crude oil is sold at $80, and naira has depreciated significantly against US dollar.

Punch reports that Adebowale Olujimi the Chief Executive Officer of Emadeb Energy , and its five bank partners paid over $17m (about N13 billion) to hire just the vessel called ST Nnene that move the product from Togo where the shipment landed to Nigeria.

The five banks involved in the huge deal include:

Polaris

First Bank

Union Bank

Access Bank

Fidelity bank

Emadeb Energy speaks

Olujimi who was on hand to received the the vessel, ST Nnene where it birthed at Emadeb Jetty in Ijegun-Egba said petrol importation was no longer sustainable.

According to him, the federal government must find a way to revive Nigerian refineries.

His words:

“Petrol importation is not a sustainable way for a country to run. From what we saw yesterday when PMS price rose to over N600 per litre, it is an indication that the dynamics of the business is a tough one.

"It requires huge US dollars to bring in this. The way forward is for local refineries to be revived."

