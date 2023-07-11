The exercise will see an unknown number of employees bid Microsoft goodbye

Employees in customer service, support, and sales will be affected

The company, in January, cut off 10,000 employees citing the economic downturn

Microsoft has announced it is embarking on a new round of job cuts internally which is expected to impact an unknown number of employees in customer service, support, and sales

The company said the exercise is in addition to the January downsizing which saw 10,000 layoffs in the period.

Confirming the layoff to GeekWire’s inquiry, it explained the development is part of business management especially as the company enters the fiscal year 2024 from July.

There are signs that the cut would impact 276 individuals in the company's home state of Washington, even though the precise number isn't given.

A Microsoft spokesperson said in a statement:

“Organizational and workforce adjustments are a necessary and regular part of managing our business. We will continue to prioritize and invest in strategic growth areas for our future and in support of our customers and partners.”

It would be recalled that a few weeks into the year 2023, Legit.ng had compiled a list of global top companies that had already announced intentions to sack a combined 97,000 staff.

Along with Microsoft, the staff of other major companies including Stripe, Meta, Coinbase Lyft and Twitter were also affected in the surprising layoffs.

Microsoft axe 10,000 jobs as tech gloom deepens

In an earlier news, Legit.ng had reported that Microsoft announced it was laying off 10,000 employees amid economic downturn in January. The job cut affects less than five percent of employees.

This follows move by tech giants like Meta, Amazon and Twitter also cutting down on their employee numbers after adding headcount rapidly to meet rising demand during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It said that the actions were in reaction to shifting priorities of customers and macroeconomic conditions. In the second quarter, the company's cost-cutting efforts will result in expenses of around $1.2 billion due to severance pay, changes to its hardware portfolio, and efforts to consolidate leases, it noted.

In recent months, Microsoft has said that clients are looking for ways to save money on their pilling cloud computing bill.

