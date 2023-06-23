The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has restored the abandoned Apapa Water Works

The Managing Director of NPA, Mohammed Bello Koko, said the restoration is part of NPA’s Corporate Social Responsibility

The 2.4 million gallons per day Apapa Water Works stopped functioning in 2012

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) management led by Mohammed Bello Koko has restored the 2.4 Million Gallons Per Day Apapa Water Works, which has been moribund since 2012.

During the handover of the revitalized facility in Apapa on Thursday, 22nd June 2023, Mohammed Bello Koko said that the NPA was responding to the existential needs of its operating environment as a top priority on its Corporate Social Responsibility agenda.

Mohammed Bello Koko commissioning the water works Credit: NPA

Source: Twitter

NPA also restores Accident and Emergency Ward of Apapa General Hospital

Bello Koko further explained that he ensured that the NPA gave speedy approval to the Apapa Water Works resuscitation request

“Responding to the existential needs of our operating environment is a top priority on our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) agenda, and this explains why we gave speedy approval to the request of Lagos Channel Management (LCM), our Joint Venture Partner, to resuscitate the Apapa waterworks which had been non-functional for about a decade,” he said.

Daily Trust reports that the development is coming on the heels of the rehabilitation of the Accident and Emergency Ward at the Apapa General Hospital and the acquisition and deployment of a first-of-its-kind in Africa incinerator for efficient waste management by the NPA.

Dignitaries present include the MD Lagos State Water Corporation, the Chairperson of Apapa Local Government, and Hon. (Mrs) Idowu Shebanjo, accompanied by the Chairman and officials of the Apapa Residents Association.

Full of appreciation for the feat, the management of the NPA was assured of the proper maintenance of the facility to ensure sustainability.

NPA inaugurates modern control Towers For Lagos Port complexes

