A new report has revealed the list of countries Nigerian exported some interesting items

The items include helicopters, aircraft, cruise ship, vessels, and dredges among several others

A total of 57 of these items were exported to several countries in Europe and Africa

Nigeria has long been described as a largely import-dependent country, however, in recent years, the government has been trying to change the narrative.

For instance, in the foreign trade report for the last quarter (September to December) of 2022 released by the National Bureau of Statistics, Nigeria's total trade was recorded as N11.72 trillion.

Of this amount, N6.35 billion was attributed to exports, while N5.36 billion was related to imports.

Nigeria exported helicopters and some other interesting items

Source: Facebook

The report further indicated an interesting trend that N199.59 billion, accounting for 3.14% of total exports, consisted of items that were first imported into Nigeria before being re-exported.

The re-exported items include Vessels and other floating structures for breaking up, Cruise ships, Aeroplanes, and other aircraft, among several others.

They were exported to European countries and several other African countries.

Destination and Items exported

In the quarter under review, the top five re-export destinations were Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, United Kingdom, China, and the Netherlands.

While the most re-exported commodity were ‘Vessels and other floating structures for breaking up’ with N8.04 trillion, this was followed by ‘Floating or submersible drilling or production platforms’ valued at M4.96 trillion and ‘Aeroplanes and other aircraft, of an un-laden weight exceeding 15,000 kg’ amounting to N3.43trn.

Top five interesting items exported and to which country

Cruise ships worth N15.9bn were exported to Cameroun

Helicopters worth N4.27bn were exported to the United Kingdom and Ghana

Beauty or makeup items worth N6.33 million were exported to Guniea

Electrical plugs and sockets worth N112,458 was exported to France

Aircraft engine worth N107.93 million was exported to Belgium

Dredgers worth N7.87 billion were exported to China

