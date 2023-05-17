The Central Bank of Nigeria proposes ATM upgrades to offer loan services and not only cash disburesement

Access Holdings, UBA Zenith Bank, and others fell short of the CBN's 65% loan-to-deposit ratio requirement in 2022

CBN wants the ATMs upgrade to be implemented before 2025 to enhance credit access

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) proposes a solution to enhance credit accessibility within the country.

It suggests that banks upgrade their Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) to provide loan services.

This move comes in response to recent data revealing that five major Nigerian banks failed to meet the CBN's loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR) of 65 percent during the 2022 financial year.

The loan-to-deposit ratio stipulates that banks must allocate N65 as loans for every N100 they have as deposits, ensuring a healthy flow of credit into the economy.

Banks failed to meet CBN LDR rules

Unfortunately, Access Holdings Plc, Guaranty Trust Holdings Company Plc (GTCO), United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), Zenith Bank Plc, Sterling Bank, and Stanbic IBTC fell short of this requirement, as reported by ThisDay.

Digging into the specifics, Access Holdings recorded a 58.70 percent LDR in 2022, while Zenith Bank plc's LDR stood at 51.6 percent in the same year.

GTCO closed 2022 with a 39.81 percent LDR, while UBA's LDR decreased to 34.87 percent in 2022 from 38.17 percent in 2021.

In 2022, Sterling Bank reported a 54.10 percent LDR, and FCMG group completed the list of banks that fell short of the 65 percent target with a 60.30 percent LDR.

CBN proffersd solution to loan to deposit ratio

The CBN has proffered a practical solution in its Payments System Vision 2025 document in response to the suboptimal loan disbursement

CBN recommends upgrading ATMs to incorporate credit scoring and facilitate loan disbursements.

This innovative step was captured in CBN'S Nigeria Payments System Vision 2025 published on its website.

Part of the document reads:

“ATMs should be optimised to perform all other financial services outside cash – credit scoring, loans disbursement, and to be available in remote areas.”

