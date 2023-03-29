The Chinese Development Bank has rejected the Federal Government's request for a $22 billion loan,

This prompted the House of Representatives to approve a counter-request of another loan

DMO data shows that total Nigerian debt to China through Exim Bank of China stands at $4.1 billion

The House of Representatives has approved a counter request for a loan of $973,474,971.38 after the Federal Government's request for a $22.7 billion loan from China Development Bank was rejected.

The rejected loan was intended to fund the Nigerian Railway Modernisation Project's Kaduna-Kano segment.

China is one of the biggest creditors to Nigeria.

However, due to concerns about Nigeria's ability to repay the loan and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the project, China Exim Bank withdrew its support.

The new loan request

Abubakar Fulata, the Chairman of the House Committee on Rules and Business, proposed a motion to amend the legislative chamber's previous resolution, which had granted approval for an unsuccessful loan deal.

The motion, titled 'Rescission of the 2016-2018 Federal Government External Borrowing (Rolling) Plan,' was based on the fact that the plan had already been approved by the Senate and the House of Representatives on March 5, 2020, and June 2, 2020, respectively.

Fulata reminded the House that the National Assembly had approved $22,798,446,773 for the 2016-2018 Medium Term External Borrowing (Rolling) plan. He also noted that the Federal Ministry of Finance had requested modifications to the financing proposal for the Nigerian Railway Modernisation Project due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to China Exim Bank withdrawing its support for the project.

Additionally, he mentioned that the contractor, CCECC Nigeria Limited, had collaborated with the Federal Ministry of Transportation to engage China Development Bank as the new financier for the project, with a loan amount of $973,474,971.38.

Fulata, therefore, prayed the House to “rescind its decision on the financier and harmonized terms and approve the change of financier from China Exim Bank to China Development Bank.

Punch reports that the lawmakers unanimously granted the prayer, and the House of Representatives approved the conditions outlined in the harmonized term sheet, which included details such as the segment covered by the loan, the financier, the loan type, maturity period, currency, interest rate, commitment fee, and upfront fee.

