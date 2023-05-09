CBN Sets Penalties for Banks Supporting Unlicensed Foreign Companies

The CBN has issued a warning to banks against providing financial services to unlicensed foreign companies

The apex bank warned that commercial banks voilating such rules would attract sanctions

CBN also introduces guidelines for foreign banks' representative offices in Nigeria

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued a warning to commercial banks against providing financial services to unlicensed foreign companies.

According to CBN, violating such rules would lead to sanctions.

The apex disclosed this in its ‘Guidelines for the regulation of representative offices of foreign banks in Nigeria’, signed by the Director, Financial Policy and Regulation Department, Muhammad Musa.

CBN set sanctions for banks

The Punch reports that the CBN stated that any regulated entity found to be assisting, supporting, harboring or facilitating the presence and/or operations of an unlicensed international financial institution in Nigeria shall be liable to severe sanctions, including suspension or revocation of their banking license.

Part of the guideline reads:

CBN to foreign banks

Also, the CBN laid down new directives for foreign banks with representative offices in the country.

This directive pertains to both representative offices of foreign banks in Nigeria and any financial institution operating under foreign regulations, whose main activities involve receiving deposits, providing loans, and offering current and savings accounts.

Non-Permissible activities for foreign banks in Nigeria

Provision of services designated in Nigeria as banking business.

Provision of any commercial or trading activity that may lead to the issuance of invoices for services rendered

Engage directly in any financial transaction

