The Kogi State government is threatening to apprehend and prosecute individuals and businesses that reject old naira notes within the state

The government believes that rejection of the old naira notes is a disobedience of the Supreme Court ruling

The CBN has remained silent on the decision to extend the old, and new naira notes' validity for another 10 months

The Kogi State government has warned that individuals and businesses who reject old naira notes within the state will face arrest and prosecution.

According to the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, this action constitutes a clear disobedience of the Supreme Court ruling that both old and new naira notes are legal tender until December 31, 2023.

Old naira notes continue to be rejected by the general public Photo credit: @cbn

Source: Getty Images

Fanwo, in a statement urged citizens to report any such rejection to government authorities for prompt action, and emphasized that financial institutions that refuse to accept old naira deposits will be sealed.

He said it is unacceptable that some persons and businesses will continue to reject the use of the old naira notes.

The Commissioner asked the Kogi people to report anyone who rejects the old naira notes to security and government authorities for immediate action.

He also said that banks that refuse to accept old naira deposits shall be sealed as the State Government will not accommodate financial institutions that wilfully disobey court orders, more so, the orders of the highest court in Nigeria.

The statement noted that the Kogi State Government has set up a high-powered Committee to ensure full adherence and compliance to the ruling of the Supreme Court.

Members of the Committee are the Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Planning; Commissioner for Information and Communications; Commissioner for Commerce and Industry; the State Security Adviser and the Managing Director, of Kogi Enterprise Development Agency.

The Committee is to ensure that our people take full benefit of the Supreme Court ruling on the old naira notes and ease the hardship they have been subjected to by the policy brought so much hardship to the people.

Source: Legit.ng