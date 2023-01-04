The Federal Inland Revenue Service Service (FIRS) has introduced an innovative tax clearance certificate

The FIRS said the innovation is available with a single click on its TaxPro Max solution

According to FIRS, as long as clients have no outstanding liabilities, they can pay their taxes, register for taxes and file tax returns on the platform

Nigeria's Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has said that taxpayers can now get their tax clearance certificate in a single click via its TaxPro Max solution.

It is a tax administration module presented by the FIRS in June 2021 as a one-stop shop for taxpayer registration, tax returns, tax revenue filings, payment and tax clearance certificate, among other functions.

Functions are to enable Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria

Vanguard reports that the Special Assistant to the Executive Chairman of FIRS on Media and Communications, on Monday, January 2, 2022, said the tax clearance certificate which used to take two weeks to obtain is now available in a single click.

The innovation is coming as FIRS embarks on a raft of technological innovations to achieve a hundred per cent automation of its tax administration functions.

FIRS’ Executive Chairman, Muhmmad Nami, stated that the functionality is in line with the aim of the agency to make it easier for taxpayers and ensure the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

Nami said the FIRS wants to build a customer-centric agency with the customer at the heart of its innovations and solutions.

How to obtain tax clearance certificate on easy click

He said the click button would allow taxpayers to obtain their tax clearance certificate in no time as long as they have no outstanding liabilities, stating that the move would impact massively the Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria.

The FIRS helmsman said customers can only generate their tax clearance certificate on the TaxPro Max platform when they have no prior liabilities and meet other conditions outlined on the platform.

The portal which was seen by Legit.ng has four steps.

Visitors can login if they have pre-registered or click to registers as new customers, validate their Tax clearance certificate with their FIRS ID and reference number and non-residence registration request for those not resident in Nigeria.

