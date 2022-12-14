Nigeria has reduced its import from Russia by 92 per cent since this year amid the war in Ukraine

The country’s imports slumped following predictions that trade between the two countries would be affected by the war

Nigeria imports mostly wheat and fish from Russia but has added other items to the list this year

Nigeria’s import from Russia has slumped significantly and is at their lowest this year.

According to the foreign trade report by the National Bureau of Statistics for Q3 released last week, only N1.7 trillion worth of goods were imported from Russia.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vladimir Putin

Source: UGC

Nigeria imports more of fishes, wheats

The report showed a decline of 92.17 per cent from N21.84 billion imports recorded in Q2 of this year.

Punch report said that the West African country’s main import from the Eastern European nation over the years has been wheat but has imported various types of fish from Russia this year.

Unlike previous years, Nigeria has not imported durum wheat from the country.

In the first quarter of this year, Nigeria imported N6.27 billion herrings and N2.77 billion blue whiting from Russia, while in the second quarter of 2022, the country imported 13,39 billion whiting, N7.21 billion herrings and N1.25 billion malt.

Items imported by Nigeria from Russia

By the third quarter, Nigeria imported N1.19 billion and horse mackerel and N517.90 million of Sulphur.

In September 2022, Nigeria increased its import from the Putin-led country, amid Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

The initial increase was against amid forecast that Nigeria’s import from Russia might be jeopardised due to the war.

This comes as major countries around the world are rallying behind Ukraine against Russian aggression with Russian losing its initial advantage over resilient Ukrainian troops.

