Nigeria is now the sixth most populated country in the world behind China, India and three others

A new report by the United Nations says the global population is now 8 billion, and Africa houses the most people on the planet

The UN also stated that Nigeria accounts for 2.7 per cent of the global population as it welcomed the 8th billionth baby

The United Nations Department of Economics and Social Affairs said the world population had reached 8 billion.

According to the UN body, Nigeria is now the sixth most populated country in the world, with an estimated 216 million people in 2022, accounting for 2.7 per cent of the global population, the Punch report says.

Africa contributes to global population explosion

The latest World World Population Prospects was released 2022 on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, to commemorate World Population Day.

Per the report, more than half of the projected population is mainly concentrated in Just eight countries.

They are

The DR Congo

Egypt

Ethiopia

India

Nigeria

Pakistan, the Philippines

Tanzania.

The report added that India would overtake China as the most populated country next year.

The global population is growing at its slowest rate since 1950, TheCable report stated and has fallen under one per cent in 2020.

How the world population would grow in 10 years

The latest forecast by the UN suggests that the world population could grow to about 8.5 billion in 20230 and 9.7 billion in 2050. The global population would peak at about 10.4 billion people in the 2080s and stay at that level until 20100.

According to the report, fertility has reduced drastically in recent decades for many countries.

It also said more than half the projected population would be found in Africa, which is expected to contribute more than half of the global population.

It said:

“Countries of sub-Saharan Africa are expected to contribute more than half of the increase anticipated through 2050.”

The Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, stated that this year’s World Population Day falls at a time when the world waits for the birth of its eighth billionth person.

Guterres said the occasion to mark ‘our diversity,’ recognise common humanity and marvel at advancements in health that have extended lifespans and reduced maternal and infant mortality rates.

The list of the ten most populated countries in the world

China - 1,425,858,402

India - 1,420,852,516

United States -338,889,054

Indonesia - 276,172,254

Pakistan - 237,569,575

Nigeria - 220,521,982

Brazil - 215,684,123

Bangladesh - 215,684,123

Russia - 144,698,777

Mexico - 127,867,968

