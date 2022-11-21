The Nigerian currency gained N15 naira on Monday on the black market to exchange at N775 per dollar

The gain represents about 1.9 per cent while it traded at N445.67 at the official market, representing 0.02 per cent

The development comes as a report emerged that foreign investors had set their forex rates

It was the beginning of a good week for the naira, which gained N15 on the parallel market, appreciating by 1.9 per cent.

It traded at N775 against the dollar on the black market on Monday, November 21, 2022.

Naira appreciates against the dollar on the black market Credit: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Naira bouncing back

It had traded for between N800 and N790 to the dollar for most of last week.

As per reporting by TheCabel. Bureau de Change operators quoted the buying rate for the dollar at N770 and the selling price at N775 per dollar.

According to the operators, those importing goods into Nigeria this December have sent their foreign exchange ahead, eliminating the need to buy the dollar.

The development may have eased the pressure on the local currency.

On the official market, the naira traded for N445.67 as of Friday, November 18, 2022, details from FMDQ said. The appreciation represents 0.02 per cent.

Investors set own exchange rate

The development comes amid a Bloomberg report saying that foreign investors have set up their exchange rate following the cacophony of rates in the country.

The report provides an authentic valuation for stocks listed on Lagos and London exchanges, citing Airtel Africa and Seplat Energy as examples.

Source: Legit.ng