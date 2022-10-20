The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has detailed the number of roads constructed under President Buhari

The present administration's successes majorly have been hinged on infrastructure development

Fashola has revealed a list of 8,352.94Kms of roads once in very bad shape completed using various intervention

The President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has constructed and completed over 8,352.94 kilometres of roads.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, disclosed this while speaking to a journalist on Wednesday, 19 October 2022.

According to Fashola, the present government has also constructed 12 major roads – spanning 896.187 kilometres across the country, ThisDay reports.

He explained that the roads constructed have led to a reduction of travel time by 56.20 per cent

He said:

"Buhari’s administration had devised several initiatives to draw down funds for the construction of critical road infrastructure in the country and end the suffering of Nigerians on roads notorious for being in bad shape."

Tribune reports that the initiatives include the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF); the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund, Sukuk Fund; the Road Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme, Multilateral loans/grants and collaboration with other government agencies such as the North East Development Commission.

The Minister continued:

"The Ministry of Works and Housing in 2015 is part of the larger objective of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, to grow the economy through the revamping and expansion of the nation’s infrastructure on a scale that has not been seen in long while.

“In these last seven and half years, the administration has been very resolute in the pursuit of progressivism, which is globally recognised as the improvement of the human condition.

"If in 2015, the complaint was the neglect or lack of life defining infrastructure across the country and today these infrastructures are being completed or within the finish line.

Some of the roads constructed

Lagos-Shagamu-Ibadan Dual Carriageway Section I (Lagos-Shagamu) in Lagos State

Rehabilitation, construction and expansion of Lagos-Shagamu-Ibadan Dual Carriageway Section II: (Shagamu-Ibadan) in Oyo State;

Construction of main works, including associated infrastructure for the 2nd Niger Bridge

Rehabilitation of Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Dual Carriageway, Sections I, II & III.

