The African continent is home to several US military bases, which helps to forestall the breakdown of law and order on the continent

The bases also operate to protect Americans and American interests in Africa as insecurity becomes rife on the continent

Most of the bases operate humanitarian activities and train the local military to enhance security in their areas

The presence of the foreign military in another country can be unsettling or encouraging.

Africa is one of the most terrorised continents in the world, posing security threats to other countries and massive economies with ties and businesses on the continent.

The US president, Joe Biden and American troop Credit: Scott Olson / Staff

Source: Getty Images

Why US has bases in Africa

Because most of the countries in Africa were colonised by European or American countries, they saw the need to protect their interests, especially their citizens living in Africa.

The world's most powerful military, the US, has an entrenched interest in Africa and its affairs.

Despite the presence of other countries' military bases, the US has a robust presence in Africa, spanning over five countries and spreading across all the continent's regions.

The US military set up military bases in Africa to enhance joint operations against terrorism and utilise its weapons and systems to forestall the breakdown of law and others on the continent.

Here top countries where the US military operates from in Africa

Djibouti

According to Business Insider, the East African country houses a US military base established primarily as a garrison for the French Foreign Legion. Djibouti leased it out to the US military in 2002.

In May 2014, ex-president Barack Obama and the then Djibouti leader, President Guelleh, signed a 20-year extension of the American lease at $63 million in yearly rent.

Kenya

The military Base in Keya has been used by the US troops for operations for years against threats like Al-Shabab. However, in 2006, the Base became an airfield with enhanced military personnel, aircraft and operations.

The US said the Base is set up to train African partners, respond to troubles and protect US interests.

Two years ago, about 30 to 40 Al-Shabab fighters attacked the Base and caused the death of three Americans.

Niger

The West African country is home to a US military base. The soldiers have the mandate of sharing military intelligence with other allies as well as training local military units.

The Base has helped stem the tide of insecurity in West Africa, including Nigeria.

Egypt

The Multinational Force and Observers is an international peacekeeping force based in Egypt's the Sinai Peninsula.

The Base was created to ensure that the 1979 Israeli-Egypt peace pact was upheld.

The Base also runs a naval medical research unit in Caira known as Namru.

Cameroon

The Central African country is home to another US military base set up with a mission to assist the Cameroonian Defence Forces in their effort to combat regional extremism.

