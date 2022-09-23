A new report has listed top business cities in Africa and ranked them according to the availability of infrastructure

Other criteria used to assess these cities include economic advancement and GDP growth

Nigeria'sNigeria's commercial capital was named last on the list, including Ghana as the only two West African countries ranked

Despite its chaotic environment, poor roads and chocking traffic, Lagos is one of Africa's cities for business.

Lagos is also notorious for multiple taxations, which many local councils in the state embark upon by employing thugs as revenue agents.

Statista published its Global Cities report detailing some of the world's top cities.

Parameters for listing

Statista considered some critical factors that are important to businesses and decision-makers.

The factors include population, location, GDP growth, economic strength, and level of economic advancement.

Other factors include:

State of infrastructure

The standard of real estate

Standard of living

Quality of life and

Tourism potential.

The report compared the cities to their global and regional counterparts and index scores.

Three cities in North Africa led the pack, followed by South Africa, two cities in West Africa and one in East Africa.

Below are 8 top business cities in Africa and their index scores.

Cairo : 31.8 index score

: 31.8 index score Africa: is 31.84 index score

is 31.84 index score Algiers : 31.32 index score

: 31.32 index score Johannesburg : 30.33 index score

: 30.33 index score Casablanca : 28.84 index score

: 28.84 index score Nairobi : 24.01 index score

: 24.01 index score Cape Town: 17.14 index score

Town: 17.14 index score Accra : 16.48 index score

: 16.48 index score Lagos: 10.70 index score

