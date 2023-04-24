The Nigerian government has debunked reports that it had failed to repay Chinese loans

The Debt Management Office, in a statement, said the report is untrue and should be discarded by Nigerians

China is one of Nigeria’s top lenders, with the West African country borrowing over $4 billion from the Asian country

According to the Debt Management Office (DMO), Nigeria has yet to default on loan repayment to China.

A recent statement by DMO said that media reports about Nigeria’s alleged failure to repay accumulated N110.3 billion debt to China are false.

Report claims Nigeria has accumulated debt of N11 billion

The report alleged the debt accumulated in the last two years, and Nigeria stands to pay a penalty of N41.31 billion for the default.

TheCable reports that the DMO said the assertions were untrue and unfounded, describing them as false and asking Nigerians to ignore the report.

DMO said:

“The attention of the Debt Management Office (DMO) has been drawn to a publication by some media houses claiming that Nigeria has defaulted in debt repayment to China for which it claimed “penalties stand at N41.31 billion,” the statement reads.

“The public is advised to ignore the publication as it is false.

“A closer look at the media publication shows that the body of the publication is entirely detached from the headline.

“It gives the impression that the report's publishers may have set out to mislead the public.

“The public is assured that Nigeria is fully committed to honouring its debt obligations and has not defaulted on any debt service obligations.”

China is one of Nigeria’s biggest creditors as a bilateral lender.

