This is according to data obtained from the Debt Management Office (DMO) website the body in charge of debt statistics in the country.

Although details of Nigeria's agreement with China are publicly not available, DMO data shows Nigeria is indebted to five countries worth over N1 trillion

As expected, China accounts for the highest debt stock among countries, and the debts were obtained through bilateral agreements

According to data obtained from the Debt Management Office, the federal government of Nigeria as at March 2022 is owing five countries $4.49 billion, which is N1.91 trillion in Naira at an exchange rate of N430/$

The countries that Nigeria over the years have borrowed from are France, China, Japan, India, and Germany.

The debts to countries were reached through various bilateral agreements with the countries' lending institutions.

How much is Nigeria owing countries

As expected the highest amount of debt owed is to China through its lending institution gave Nigeria $3.66bn or N1.55 trillion.

While Nigeria borrowed from France through Agence Francaise Development the sum of $567.89 million(N241.63bn)

The federal government is also owing Japan through Japan International Cooperation Agency $67.96 million(N28.91 billion).

India through its Exim Bank of India loan to Nigerian $28.33 million(N12.05bn) and Gemany it was through Kreditanstalt Fur Wiederaufbua $164.04 million(N69.79bn)

How much are Nigerians owing each country?

In terms of debt per capita which is calculated as the total public debt of a country divided by the country’s population, each Nigerian is currently owing N9,265.5 to the five countries.

The population figure used for the calculation is 206 million based on World Bank data as there is currently no official figure.

Breakdown each citizen debts to countries

China- N7,519

France- N1,172

Germany-N338.55

Japan- N140.2

India- N58.45

