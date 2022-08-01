The Nigerian government is giving grants of N38 billion to about N1.9 million Nigerians under its grant scheme

According to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, the programme is aimed at helping to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years

The Ministry said it has begun the disbursement of the scheme in the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja

Close to two million Nigerians will benefit from about N38 billion being shared as grants of N20,000 each to beneficiaries under its Grant for Vulnerable Groups scheme.

The National Cash Transfer Office under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management released the data in Abuja and indicated that the bank details of more than 1.9 million beneficiaries had been collated.

Muhammadu Buhari Credit: State House

Source: Facebook

Scheme aimed at lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty

The Humanitarian Minister, Sadiya Farouq began the disbursement of the N20,000 to each vulnerable and poor resident of Abuja at the commencement of the second round of the scheme, according to a Punch report.

Farouq revamped the scheme which until now was known as Cash Grant for Rural Women and renamed it Grant for Vulnerable Groups so as to encourage inclusiveness.

The minister said the scheme was launched in 2020 to support the social inclusion agenda of the Nigerian government.

She stated in a statement that the programme is in line with the national target to lift about 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

She said:

“It is designed to provide a one-off grant to some of the poorest and most vulnerable women in rural and peri-urban areas of the country. A cash grant of N20,000 is being disbursed to poor women and youths across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

“Our target in the FCT is to disburse the grant to over 2,900 beneficiaries across the six Area Councils. In line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s social inclusion, 70 per cent of the total number of beneficiaries is for women while the remaining 30 per cent is for men.”

She said about 15 per cent of the total number of beneficiaries precisely given to the segment with special needs, including Persons With Disability, internally displaced persons and some senior citizens in the FCT.

President Buhari approves N400 billion for Poor Nigerians, Farmers across the country

Legit.ng reported that the Federal Government has approved the disbursement of N400 billion to Nigerians across the country under the National Poverty Reduction and Growth Strategy (NPRGS). Gov.

Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa spoke with State House correspondents after a meeting of the National Steering Committee of NPRGS on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to the Independent, the funds are part of the National Poverty Reduction and Growth Strategy (NPRGS), which includes several welfare programs such as the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), Conditional Cash Transfer, and Farmer Money, and Market Money.

