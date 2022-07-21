The World has listed Nigeria as one of the countries in Africa where citizens earned more last year

The Washington-base lender said Nigeria's per capita income improved by 5 per cent to stand at $5,250 as against $5,000 the same period last year

The bank also listed other African countries which either performed better or moved up some places in the ranking

The World Bank says Nigerians got richer in 2021 as their Gross National Income per capita surged by 5 per cent to about $5,250 per capita in 2021 in comparison to the same period of $5,000 in 2020.

Gross National Income is the total income earned by a country’s people and businesses, including economic aid and investment income, irrespective of where it was earned.

Nigeria move top spot behind Egypt

According to Nairametrics, it includes income earned from investments overseas by residents of a country, like those living in Nigeria but making overseas income.

The surge in Nigeria’s Gross National Income per capita is commendable despite the economic challenges Nigerians face.

Nigeria’s Gross National Income is estimated at $1 trillion and comes tops in Africa with the exception of Egypt which has about $1.2 trillion. This is followed by South Africa with 0.99 trillion aggregate.

Seychelles, Mauritius, and Libya maintained the top spots as the wealthiest African countries on a per capita basis in 2021.

The top African countries are listed:

10: Tunisia – $11,270

9: Algeria – $11,750

8: Egypt – $12,910

7: Equatorial Guinea – $13,520

6: South Africa – $14,140

5: Gabon – $14,560

4: Botswana – $16,650

3: Libya – $23,550

2: Mauritius – 25,530

1: Seychelles – 28,050

