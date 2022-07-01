A number of African countries have gone on to shore up their budgetary expenditure by increasing spending on hardware and ammunition

Nigeria and other African countries are battling insurgency and banditry on the continent which threaten to them apart

The country has seen increased tension in recent times which has made the country the sixth most terrorized country in the world

As Africa battles insurgency, especially in Nigeria where it has assumed alarming proportions with banditry threatening to tear the country apart, Nigeria and other African countries have earmarked huge budgetary expenditures to stem the tide of insecurity and insurgency.

Defence plays a vital part in the internal security of countries across the globe. The need to spend big on defence is becoming more critical among countries in Africa which has the highest number of internal conflicts in the world.

Nigeria has second highest defence budget in Africa Credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria, the sixth most terrorized country in the world

Nigeria stands in the number six position on the global terrorism index ranking in 2022 only bested by countries like Pakistan, Iraq, Somalia, Syria and Burkina Faso.

Escalating conflicts between African countries has led to increased budgetary spending for defence by countries on the continent.

Conflicts have impacted heavily on the economic progress of most countries in Africa which have refocused their energies on securing the lives and livelihoods of their citizens.

Countries like Nigeria have acquired the best military hardware through budgetary expenditure to battle insurgents and banditry in parts of the continent.

Internal conflicts threaten survival of African countries

Every country has budgets for defence but many have witnessed huge implosions of aggression among its citizens and have gone ahead to shore up their budgets for defence.

A Defence budget is the portion of the national budget that is allocated to defence covering salaries, training, and health care; maintains and purchases arms, equipment, and facilities; funds military operations; and funds the development of new technologies, according to Rand Corporation.

15 African countries with the highest defence budgets according to Statista

Algeria: $9.7 billion

Nigeria: $5.8 billion

Morocco: $5.4 billion

Egypt: $4.3 billion

Libya: $3.4 billion

South Africa: $2.9 billion

Kenya: $1.1 billion

Tunisia: 1.1 billion

Angola: $1 billion

Uganda: $934 million

Tanzania: $749 million

Ivory Coast: $651 million

Mali: $591 million

Ethiopia: $538 million

Botswana: $473 million

