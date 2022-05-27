A Nigerian couple has been convicted by an Ikeja High Court for defrauding an American company to the tune of $120 million

The couple, Augustine Ezeama and his wife, Juliet convinced CIFERCOM to move to Nigeria to execute a bogus contract

The company paid the couple the sum of $120 million to help process the contract upon which they reneged

The High Court of Lagos State, Ikeja Division has convicted Augustine Ezeama and his Wife, Juliet of fraud to the tune of $120 million.

The couple were both being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a seven-count charge connected to conspiracy and obtaining money under false pretences.

Couple convicts Nigerian couple for $120 million fraud

Source: UGC

The stringing lies by Ezeama

On Thursday, May 26, 2022, Justice O.H. Oshodi found the couple guilty of the charges brought against them by the anti-graft agency and accordingly convicted them.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The firm, CIFERCOM LLC had made a complaint against Ezeama and his company, Mabrubeni Nigeria Limited for defrauding them of $102,550 as processing fees for a bogus contract.

The EFCC, in January 2015, Ezeama convinced CIFERCOM LLC to come to Nigeria and promised to help them secure a huge contract.

The defendants, thereafter, made a proposal of $8 million to CIFERCOM LLC. They paid the sum of $102,550 to Mabruani Nigeria Limited, a firm owned by Ezeama and his wife, Juliet whom he introduced as the Federal Government agent, serving as an intermediary.

In May 2015, Ezeama told the company that the new President wanted the project expanded to cover the entire country with a net cost of $120 million and that he was expected to pay an additional $650,000 before June 10, 2015.

After the complaint realised that they have been defrauded, they approached the EFCC through their lawyer and requested an investigation.

The couple was charged to court after the investigation was concluded.

What happened in court

At the resumed hearing on Thursday, counsel for the second defendant prayed the court to temper justice with mercy as they were first-time offenders.

He told the court that “This is a first-time offence for the defendants and they have realised their mistake. The second defendant, Juliet Ezeama, has been coming to court since she was arrested on September 8, 2016. They are parents who also have children that need parental care.”

Mr A. Adepoju, the first defendant’s lawyer patted the court to be in convicting the couple.

The presiding judge revoked the bail granted to the couple and ordered that they be remanded at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre. He then adjourned the matter until July 7, 2022, for sentencing.

EFCC reveals why operatives stormed Okorocha's residence

Legit.ng has reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said that its operatives laid siege to the residence of Senator Rochas Okorocha due to his refusal to honour the commission’s invitations.

The anti-graft agency revealed this in a statement posted on its official Facebook page on Tuesday, May 24, adding that Okorocha jumped the administrative bail granted to him.

The EFCC also alleged that attempts to arraign Senator Okorocha were stalled twice owing to the absence of the ex-Imo state governor who reportedly evaded service of processes.

Source: Legit.ng