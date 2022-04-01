The management of the Nigerian Export-Import Bank, an export credit agency in Nigeria, will remain intact for another five years

NEXIM which focuses on the development and expansion of the non-oil sectors of the Nigerian economy has made significant progress in the last five years

To reward the management of the bank for its outstanding performance, President Buhari has renewed their appointment

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of the entire executive management of Nigeria Export-Import (NEXIM) Bank for another term of five (5) years.

The reappointment takes effect from Sunday, April 10, following the expiry of their first tenure on Saturday, April 9.

A statement seen by Legit.ng noted that the reappointment of the executive management is based on the team’s exemplary performance and achievements in the discharge of their mandate.

The team comprises Mr. Abba Bello, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Bala Bello, Executive Director (Corporate Services), and Hon. Stella Erhuvwu Okotete, Executive Director (Business Development).

The team has over the last five years worked tirelessly to reposition the bank and significantly turn around its performance.

Legit.ng gathered that between 2017 and 2022, their leadership and direction resulted in the growth of the bank's balance sheet by 222%, and over 800% growth in profitability.

During the same period, the bank’s intervention in the non-oil export sector grew by over 700%.

The bank also commenced the activities towards the implementation of several intra Africa trade initiatives including the Sealink project and Factoring.

The bank is also currently managing several non-oil export and intra-Africa trade support funds including Nigeria – Africa Trade and Investment Promotion Programme for deepening intra-Africa trade, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board fund for Nigerian oil and gas services providers, and the CBN Export Development Fund amongst others.

Source: Legit.ng