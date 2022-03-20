There are markets in Lagos state but the goods the markets offer for sale makes it termed a major market or a retail market

These markets are very important and their location is key because it influences to a large extent the purchasing power of buyers and as well the sales level of traders

This week, Legit.ng sought to find out from traders the top best markets in the state where buyers can shop at great prices

Lagos state boasts of the best markets that offer great deals to residents within a particular area or location.

There are various markets in the state but just a few of them are unique. These markets offer different types of goods and as well seek to meet the needs of the people.

There are major markets in the state and there are retail markets. The major markets offer goods at wholesale prices while the retail markets offer goods to buyers at retail prices.

Legit.ng Weekly Price Check: Top 5 Markets in Lagos That Offer Goods at Affordable Prices. Photo credit: Esther Odili

Source: Original

At the market this week, there is stability in the cost price of some goods and fluctuation in the cost price of others, especially seasonal items.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Buyers can get great deals from traders at the market, depending on the time visited and the availability of goods as well as the supply level.

At the market this week, Legit.ng inquired from traders the markets that offer great deals to buyers and their location;

Goods on display at Jakande market before demolition Photo credit: Esther Odili

Source: Original

1. JAKANDE MARKET

This is one major market where fruits are sold at wholesale prices. The goods offered for sale in this market are often very fresh, brought into the market straight from the farm hence its popularity.

The market is located around the Ketu area of the state but due to an upgrade by the state government in recent months, the traders have been moved to a different location within the area but closer to the people in the environment.

Legit.ng Weekly Price Check: Top 5 Markets in Lagos That Offer Goods at Affordable Prices. Photo credit: Esther Odili

Source: Original

2. MILE-12 INTERNATIONAL MARKET

The market boasts of various goods offered for sale at wholesale prices yet their availability in no way determines the cost of purchase.

Mile 12 market is one market you can get items like vegetables, fruits, perishables, foods items and more, all at great prices, no wonder it is called the hub of food items in the state.

Traders disclose this is one major market in the state that is popular and as well boasts of good customer relation amongst traders and buyers.

The market is located in the Mile 12 area of Lagos state.

Legit.ng weekly price check: Top 5 markets in Lagos that offer goods at affordable prices. Photo credit: Esther Odili

Source: Original

3. OYINGBO MARKET

Oyingbo market is located in the Ebutte-Metta area of the state.

Traders travel from far and near just to stop by at this market and shop for foodstuff items and ingredients.

It has established itself as one of the best markets in Nigeria to the extent that any day, any time, the market is usually filled with so many traders and their customers.

As a major foodstuff market in Lagos, you can also get some fruits like pineapple, banana, watermelon and oranges at good prices.

Legit.ng weekly price check: Top 5 markets in Lagos that offer goods at affordable prices. Photo credit: Esther Odili

Source: Original

4. BALOGUN MARKET

You can get almost everything you need here, at Balogun market.

People from the state and other parts of the country visit the market on a daily basis.

There are specified sections in the market but the market is majorly known as the Asoebi market for lovers of Owambe parties.

Visiting this market may be stressful but you can be sure you will get a handful of experience that is quite memorable.

Travelling bags on display at Yaba market. Photo credit: Esther Odili

Source: Original

5. TEJUOSHO / YABA MARKET

The Tejuosho market has become an Ultra-Modern Market that prides itself on its beautiful and serene environment.

At this market, you will get to meet with items like curtains, cloth, bags, sneakers, and more.

All the items offered for sale are given at reasonable prices depending on the level of bargaining, the buyers can get to with the sellers.

The market is located in the Yaba area of Lagos state.

Legit.ng Weekly Price Check: Top 5 Markets in Lagos That Offer Goods at Affordable Prices. Photo credit: Esther Odili

Source: Original

It is important to note that there are other markets in the state which boast affordable products in the state.

Their popularity differs as well as their goods offered for sale, but due to the economic situation of the country, the cost price of goods in markets across Lagos state is not fixed as it varies depending on the supply level of the goods and the traders' choice.

But in Lagos state, a visit to the markets highlighted above by some traders is certainly worthwhile.

Legit.ng weekly price check: Lagos trader gives 1 major reason he won't vote Atiku, Tinubu

Whilst Nigerians at home and abroad are looking forward to electing a new leader in 2023, traders in the market are seeking a figure that would change the leadership style of the country.

In a chat with Legit.ng, a trader who sells foodstuff items at the market told our correspondent that the leadership system of Nigeria is like a cycle, it’s static and nothing has changed so far.

According to him, the political parties in Nigeria keep bringing the same people over and over again, with the same mandates and at the end of the day, they assume office and effect nothing positively.

Source: Legit.ng