The Central Bank of Nigeria had given over N159 billion to over 300,000 women in a targeted programme

The CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele said that the scheme is targeted at women whose businesses has been impacted by the COVID-19

He said the CBN has focused on women under various programmes like the AGSMEIS, MSMEDF intervention projects

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said it has disbursed about N159,21 billion to 330,128 women under the Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) which is meant to support families, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) which has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele stated this at the “Gender Equality Today for Sustainable Tomorrow” programme in Abuja on Friday, March 18, 2022, according to a report by Nairametrics.

The Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele

Source: Twitter

Emefiele said the bank has supported women with other intervention projects like the AGSMEIS, MSMEDF and other projects in addition to giving gender-targeted regulations to give way to gender diversity and inclusion at the management levels in banks.

What Emefiele is saying

According to him, the CBN has shown its focus on diversity and inclusion through developing and executing a lot of programmes and initiatives to enhance entrepreneurship, reduce poverty, generate employment and deepen financial inclusion.

He said:

“Females have benefitted hugely from the bank’s intervention programmes, such as the Agribusiness Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS) and the COVID-19 TCF.

“Specifically, out of N134.67 billion disbursed to 37,273 AGSMEIS beneficiaries, as of January 2022, 33% (N44.1 billion) went to 12,511 female beneficiaries. Similarly, out of N349.51 billion disbursed to 712,442 total beneficiaries under the TCF, 45% which was N159.21 billion went to 330,128 female beneficiaries.

“The MSME Development Fund (MSMEDF) was designed to allocate at least 60% of the fund to women and women-owned enterprises of which 60.3% of the 229,579 beneficiaries are women. Furthermore, out of the 211,306 financial statements currently registered in the collateral registry, 92,091, representing 43.6% were female borrowers.”

