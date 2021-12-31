Sanusi Lamido has praised the Bank of Ghana for making significant achievements in integrating technology into Ghana financial payments

Sanusi had high compliments for Ghana. Despite the fact that the CBN launched the first eNaira in Africa, BoG has arrived

Ghana is largely recognized as Africa's Fintech champion, accounting for the majority of the Africa's fintech businesses

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mohammed Sanusi Lamido has said that Nigeria is learning from Ghana on the use of financial technology for banking services.

This is according to a report from Ghana press after Lamido visited Ghana’s Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia

Ghanaweb reports that Sanusi described Bank of Ghana as the leading central bank in the sub-region with regards to the use of technology in financial sector and operations.

Sanusi Lamido meets Ghana's Vice President, Bawumia Credit: Ghanaweb

Sanusi said:

“I must say I am jealous because the Bank of Ghana has gotten ahead of the Central Bank of Nigeria on Fintech and others”

“We all started with banking modules, but I think you quickly realized it was limited and you broke off. But I am happy that the roles are being reversed and we are now copying from Ghana”

Sanusi went ahead to commend BoG for its achievements in digital payment systems which countries in Africa are now learning from.

He added:

"The tremendous success Ghana had achieved in its digitisation agenda was partly due to the enormous experience of Mahamud Bawumia has had in banking and digital payment regulations when he worked in the banking sector."

Your digital work I am aware of because I happen to be on the global board of MTN and we have an operating office in Ghana so we get reports in Johannesburg on what is happening in different countries. So we do know what is happening in the digital space, Fintechs and so on within Ghana."

“I’m sure that [Ghana’s digitisation drive] was largely due to your input and experience from central banking and regulation of digital payments.”

