Nigeria's import from Nigeria which it considers a top trading partner has surpassed N21 trillion under President Muhammdu Buhari

Top products imported from the Asian country include motorcycles, maize seeds, and other crops that Nigeria grows

The imports from increased more than that of the US and Netherlands, the top three trading partners of Nigeria

Nigeria’s import from China since Buhari became president has passed N21 trillion. China is Nigeria's top import trading partner.

The imports from the Asian country outweighed that of the United States of America and the Netherlands combined.

Buhari and Okada riders Credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Source: Getty Images

Okada imports top the list

Data from the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reveal that the three countries are Nigeria’s main import partners

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The country spent N32.2 trillion on imports from China, the US and the Netherlands from October 2016 to September 2021, the NBS data show.

Imports from China amounts to 60 per cent of the N32.2 trillion, the US got N7.4 trillion and goods from Netherland accounted for N6.7 trillion.

The NBS said goods imported from these countries are motorcycles, solid minerals and maize seeds and mackerels among others.

Nigerian pastor dies in China

Legit.ng reports that the Nigerian community in China is currently in a state of unrest over the death of an Anambra pastor, Joseph Nwachueze, in the hands of security officials in the Asian country.

Daily Sun reports that Nwachueze died as a result of injuries he suffered from a security gadget used on him by officials who were trying to detain him over his immigration documents.

According to the report, a security gadget that illuminates light on fleeing suspects was used to demobilise Nwachueze.

Nigerians in the Asian country got annoyed and reportedly tried to attack security facilities to protest their anger.

Source: Legit.ng