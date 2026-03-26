The Nigerian stock market closed marginally bullish on Thursday as investors gained N21 billion

The latest performance extends gains recorded from previous sessions on the NGX

The improvement was driven by selective buying in consumer goods, banking and telecommunications stocks

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian stock market on Thursday, March 26, 2026, edged higher as the All-Share Index (ASI) gained 32 points to close at 200,957.9, amid weak market activity.

The gain represents a 0.02% increase from 200,925.8 recorded previously, with a total trading volume of 678.13 million shares.

McNichols Plc rose 9.76%, contributing to the bullish market sentiment. Photo: NGX

Source: UGC

Equity capitalisation remained largely unchanged at N128.9 trillion, with 42,222 deals executed during the session.

Market Activity and Value Trades MTN Nigeria Communications Plc led value trades at N11.06 billion, followed by Access Holdings Plc at N3.4 billion. Wema Bank Plc recorded N2.7 billion, Aradel Plc N1.9 billion, and Zenith Bank Plc N1.7 billion.

Market Sentiment Trading sentiment remained broadly bullish on March 26, 2026, pushing the market’s year-to-date return to 29.14% from 28.98%, despite softer activity levels.

On the gainers’ chart, Zichis Agro-Allied Industries Plc and Premier Paints Plc led, each advancing 10.00%, while University Press Plc and Sunu Assurances Plc declined by 9.17% and 8.88%, respectively.

Top losers

University Press Plc fell from N6.00 to N5.45 (–9.17%).

Sunu Assurances Plc dropped from N4.73 to N4.31 (–8.88%).

Lotus Halogen Plc declined from N146.00 to N133.51 (–8.55%).

Veritas Kapital Asset Management Plc slipped from N2.15 to N2.00 (–6.98%).

FTN Cocoa Processing Plc fell from N6.00 to N5.60 (–6.67%).

Top gainers

Premier Paints Plc rose from N31.00 to N34.10 (+10.00%).

Zichis Agro-Allied Industries Plc advanced from N11.40 to N12.54 (+10.00%).

Legend Internet Plc increased from N7.26 to N7.98 (+9.92%).

John Holt Plc jumped from N15.70 to N17.25 (+9.87%).

McNichols Plc gained from N6.15 to N6.75 (+9.76%).

Year-to-date return for ASI climbed to 29.14% Photo: NGX

Source: Facebook

Most active stocks

A total of 678.13 million shares worth N33.14 billion were exchanged in 42,222 deals.

Access Holdings Plc led with 134.59 million shares valued at N3.50 billion.

Wema Bank Plc traded 105.51 million shares worth N2.79 billion.

Veritas Kapital Asset Management Plc exchanged 74.15 million shares valued at N147.78 million.

Zichis Agro-Allied Industries Plc recorded 23.33 million shares valued at N290.80 million.

United Bank for Africa Plc traded 18.12 million shares worth N852.54 million.

CSCS announces shift to T+1 settlement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc has announced that Nigeria’s capital market will transition to a T+1 settlement cycle from May 29, 2026.

The move is part of efforts to improve efficiency and align with global standards.

The new framework comes about six months after the country’s central depository, clearing, and settlement agent migrated from a T+3 to a T+2 settlement cycle on November 28, 2025.

Source: Legit.ng