The SEC has requested that capital market operators renew their registration between January 1 and January 31, 2026

Electronic processing of registration and updates will begin in the first quarter of 2026

The commission has rolled out automated platforms to reduce delays and physical visits

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has directed capital market operators (CMOs) to renew their registration between January 1 and January 31, 2026, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen regulation and modernise market oversight.

The directive was disclosed by the Director-General of the SEC, Emomotimi Agama, during an interview in Abuja over the weekend, according to a statement issued by the commission.

SEC moves to digitise registration processes

Agama said the commission will begin the electronic receipt and processing of applications for registration and updates to registration details in the first quarter of 2026.

He explained that the move is aimed at simplifying regulatory procedures and improving efficiency across the capital market.

According to the SEC boss, the initiative reflects the regulator’s commitment to using technology to deliver faster, more transparent and effective regulation.

He added that the SEC is investing in automation, database supervision and secure digital infrastructure to improve engagement with market operators.

Automation reduces delays and physical visits

Agama disclosed that the SEC’s digital transformation portal has already enabled end-to-end automation of registration and licensing processes.

He explained that through the platform, operators can submit applications, upload documents and track approvals online. He said the automation has significantly reduced processing time and limited the need for physical visits to the commission.

The SEC DG also revealed that a commercial paper issuance module has been deployed, allowing operators to file documents, monitor application progress and receive approvals electronically.

Agama said feedback from early users indicates noticeable improvements in turnaround time. He further noted that work is ongoing to automate the submission of quarterly and annual returns.

He said structured templates and system checks are being developed to ensure accuracy, while a returns analytics dashboard is also underway to support risk-based supervision and exception reporting.

He added that the commission has begun upgrading its IT infrastructure, including servers, storage systems, networks and security layers, to enhance speed and reliability.

In addition, Agama said the commission is strengthening data integrity and cybersecurity through vulnerability assessments and planned expansion testing once automation and migration phases stabilise.

Agama emphasised that protecting investor data, preventing market abuse and maintaining operational resilience remain non-negotiable priorities.

He urged capital market operators to uphold fairness, transparency, accountability and regulatory compliance, noting that responsible use of technology is essential to building trust and enhancing the long-term credibility and competitiveness of Nigeria’s capital market.

