Nigerian Stock Market Closes Month of September Positive

The Nigerian stock market has closed September 2025 on a bullish note, helping investors grow their wealth by N465.88 billion

UPDC Plc, Enamelware Plc, Eterna Plc, Aradel Holdings Plc, and The Initiates Plc were among the companies that led the latest upward movement

In 28,009 deals, investors exchanged 1,240,498,584 shares valued at N29.82 billion on Tuesday trading

The Nigerian Stock market has closed the month of September 2025 on a bullish note, extending gains to four trading sessions.

The NGX All-Share Index rose 0.23% to close at 142,710.48 points, up from 142,377.56 points in the last session.

NGX closes September postive on Tuesday

Investors gained N465.88 billion as the all-share market capitalisation rose to N90.58 trillion, while the year-to-date (YTD) return increased to 38.65%.

Market sentiment, however, closed negative with 31 decliners compared to 25 gainers.

Top 5 gainers

UPDC Plc rose from N6.01 to N6.61 per share, gaining N0.60 or 9.98%.

Enamelware Plc increased from N35.10 to N38.60 per share, adding N3.50 or 9.97%.

Eterna Plc advanced from N30.65 to N33.70 per share, up N3.05 or 9.95%.

Aradel Holdings Plc climbed from N560.00 to N615.00 per share, rising N55.00 or 9.82%.

The Initiates Plc moved from N13.30 to N14.60 per share, gaining N1.30 or 9.77%.

Top 5 decliners

Union Dicon Salt Plc declined from N9.00 to N8.10 per share, losing N0.90 or 10.00%.

Champion Breweries Plc fell from N14.80 to N13.75 per share, down N1.05 or 7.09%.

Royal Exchange Plc dropped from N2.18 to N2.05 per share, shedding N0.13 or 5.96%.

Wema Bank Plc decreased from N18.00 to N17.00 per share, losing N1.00 or 5.56%.

Custodian Investment Plc slipped from N43.00 to N40.80 per share, down N2.20 or 5.12%.

Stock market records 4th consecutive days of positive

Top 5 trades by volume:

Fidelity Bank Plc traded 793,036,687 shares valued at N15,877,225,331.75.

NCR Nigeria Plc recorded 66,772,361 shares worth N1,068,346,387.05.

Zenith Bank Plc exchanged 49,407,394 shares valued at N3,419,848,581.95.

Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc traded 28,286,058 shares worth N220,547,345.30.

FCMB Group Plc recorded 25,344,322 shares valued at N269,878,957.95.

Volume and value Contribution

Fidelity Bank Plc accounted for 63.93% of total traded volume and 53.23% of total traded value.

NCR Nigeria Plc and Zenith Bank Plc followed with 5.38% and 3.98% of traded volume, respectively.

In value terms, Zenith Bank Plc and Lafarge Africa Plc ranked behind Fidelity Bank.

UBA seeks approval for N157 billion rights issue

Legit.ng earlier reported that in March 2024, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reviewed capital requirements for all banks, giving them a two-year deadline.

While five banks have already complied, several others are still exploring strategies to meet the target.

United Bank for Africa Plc has now taken a significant step toward achieving the N500 billion capital threshold required for national commercial banks.

