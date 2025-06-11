FCMB Group has commenced 2025 with an impressive financial performance that underscores its strong operational momentum and strategic positioning within Nigeria’s financial sector.

The company’s Q1 2025 results reveal a solid profit before tax of N35 billion, marking a significant achievement early in the year and setting a positive tone for its full-year prospects.

One of the most notable highlights from the report is FCMB Group’s gross revenue growth of 41.1% year-on-year, reaching N252.7 billion in the first quarter.

This growth not only demonstrates the company’s ability to increase its top line significantly but also surpasses its internal forecast of N226.9 billion for the quarter.

Such a remarkable revenue expansion points to successful business initiatives, strong client acquisition, and possibly enhanced product offerings that resonate well within the competitive Nigerian banking and financial services landscape.

Profitability sustained by strong margins and asset growth

The N35 billion profit before tax for Q1 2025 is a strong indicator that FCMB is managing its operations efficiently while capitalising on market opportunities.

This quarterly profit is part of an upward trajectory, complementing the company’s full-year 2024 profit before tax of N111.9 billion — a 7.1% increase compared to 2023.

Maintaining profitability in a dynamic and sometimes volatile economic environment is a testament to FCMB’s robust risk management and cost control frameworks.

The result also showed that FCMB Group’s total assets rose by 5%, growing from N7.05 trillion in December 2024 to N7.40 trillion as of March 2025. This growth in assets signals the company’s expanding balance sheet strength and increased capacity to support a larger portfolio of financial services.

Asset growth is often reflective of increased customer deposits, investments, and lending activities, which collectively indicate confidence from both customers and investors in the Group’s stability and long-term vision.

A closer look at the Group’s profit distribution reveals the Banking division as the dominant driver, contributing a substantial 81.4% of total profits. Consumer finance took the next biggest slice with 11.7%, while investment management and investment banking made smaller but meaningful contributions of 5.0% and 0.7%, respectively.

This highlights the Group’s strong banking foundation alongside its growing presence in diversified financial services.

Loans grow through strategic tech initiatives

Loans and advances grew by 3.4% to N2.44 trillion in Q1 2025. This is particularly significant because it highlights FCMB’s active role in financing businesses and individuals, thereby facilitating economic activities across sectors such as consumer goods, renewable energy, agriculture, finance and fintech services, real estate, etc.

By extending more credit, FCMB is contributing to economic growth, supporting SMEs, corporate clients, and consumer needs.

This increase also reflects a strategic emphasis on lending as a key revenue driver, balanced with prudent credit risk assessment to maintain asset quality.

The company’s results clearly show the benefits of its strategic initiatives. FCMB’s leadership points to its unique group structure and a technology-driven ecosystem as key factors driving success.

Embracing innovation and digital transformation has become essential for banks to stay competitive, and FCMB’s investments in technology likely enhanced operational efficiency, customer experience, and product delivery channels.

This forward-looking approach positions the Group well to capture emerging opportunities in fintech, digital banking, and integrated financial services.

Outlook and stakeholder value creation

Looking ahead, FCMB Group is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory. With a strong balance sheet, growing revenue streams, and a focus on innovation, the Group is set to create substantial value for shareholders, customers, and the wider Nigerian economy.

In summary, FCMB Group’s Q1 2025 financial results reflect a healthy and dynamic business with multiple growth levers in place. The company’s ability to outperform forecasts and build on last year’s gains underscores its strong foundation and effective leadership.

FCMB Group’s diversified revenue structure, spanning banking, consumer finance, investment management, and investment banking, creates a balanced income mix that reduces reliance on any single segment. As indicated by its recent ‘Power of the Group’ ad, the company has strong entities across various critical sectors of Nigeria’s economy.

This strategic diversification not only enhances resilience against market fluctuations but also opens up multiple avenues for growth. Coupled with a strengthened capital position, FCMB is well-equipped to support expansion initiatives, absorb potential risks, and invest in innovation and technology.

Together, these factors provide a robust foundation for sustainable growth, enabling FCMB to seize emerging opportunities in Nigeria’s evolving financial landscape and maintain a competitive advantage in the long term.

According to Ladi Balogun, Group Chief Executive of FCMB Group Plc:

“Overall, we anticipate significant earnings per share (EPS) growth in full-year 2025, underpinned by a continued momentum in our non-banking businesses, a stronger balance sheet, digital transformation, and strategic market positioning.”

As the Nigerian economy continues to evolve, FCMB’s strategic focus on technology, customer-centric solutions, and prudent financial management will be critical in sustaining this momentum.

With a customer base exceeding 11.7 million across Africa and the UK, FCMB Group continues to drive inclusive growth and financial empowerment.

Stakeholders can remain confident in the Group’s ability to deliver solid returns and maintain its role as a significant player in Nigeria’s banking sector.

