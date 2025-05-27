Zenith Bank's price movement is rising as its market value has been put at N1.981 trillion in the equities market

Data shows that the bank’s shares increased to N48.25 billion, from N35 billion, following renewed investor confidence

Analysts say that the fair value of the bank’s share price at N69.78, translating to a rise of 42.69% from a price of N48.90 in the equities market.

Zenith Bank experienced a positive price movement, which listed its market value at N1.981 trillion in the equities market.

The bank’s shares rose to N48.25 billion, from N35 billion, as investor sentiment improved.

Zenith Bank's MD, Adaora Umeoji, propels the bank near N2 trillion market cap. Credit: Zenith Bank

Traders price Zenith Bank’s shares higher

According to data from the Nigerian Exchange, the bank was priced higher, as about 17.941 million shares valued at N862.207 million were traded on the exchange.

The data showed that at the current price, the tier-1 bank is trading at a 7.2% lower to its 52-week high in the Nigerian exchange, as analysts project a 43% increase.

Analysts at Apel Securities Limited have disclosed the fair value of the bank’s share price at N69.78, translating to a rise of 42.69% at a price of N48.90 in the equities market.

The bank’s shareholders see a 7.47% year-to-date return on their investments, as experts project that its revenue per share will hit N98.11 this year.

Zenith Bank records growth

In the first quarter of this year, Zenith Bank recorded a 20.7% yearly growth in post-tax profit as its core earnings growth topped the decline in non-core income.

Experts expect lower FX-related trading gains in 2025 due to the naira’s stability.

However, they say net fees and commission income are expected to ease the decline in non-funded income.

Market Forces Africa reports that the bank’s dividend per share for 2025 was revised to N8.00 from N7.000, based on expectations of robust profitability.

Cordros Securities Limited estimated Zenith Bank’s target price at 1.5% to N75.29% and maintained a buy rating.

The company projected a 17.5% yearly increase in gross earnings for this year, supported by a 34%.8% yearly rise in core income, driven by improved credit creation and a larger investment securities base.

Zenith Bank's Chairman, Jim Ovia's earnings balloon as the bank's shares surge. Credit: Zenith Bank

Experts expect the increase in interest income to offset the expected decline in non-core income.

Experts predict a rise in Zenith Bank’s shares

Specifically, analysts say they expect the sustained growth in the bank’s digital banking transactions, especially its agency banking and POS business, to drive the net fees and commission income line higher.

The firm projected a 25.3% yearly-on-year increase in profitability for the bank.

The development indicates an earnings per share of N31.52, showing the dilutive impact of the additional 9.67 billion shares it issued recently.

Zenith Bank declares massive profit

Legit.ng earlier reported that Zenith Bank Plc has announced it recorded a gross earnings of N3.97 trillion in 2024, which is an 86% increase from N2.12 trillion in 2023.

The bank stated this in its audited financial results released on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

Zenith Bank's growth was driven by a 138% rise in interest income, bolstered by investments in high-yield government securities and an expanding loan book.

