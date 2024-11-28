The Securities and Exchange Commission has cautioned the public and investors against doing business with Marino FX Ltd

According to SEC, the company is neither registered nor given permission to engage in any kind of capital market activity in Nigeria

Additionally, the commission advised investors not to deal with Marino FX Ltd. or any of its representatives

Investors and the public have been warned by the Securities and Exchange Commission not to do business with Marino FX Ltd., which is posing as an SEC-licensed cryptocurrency exchange.

Marino FX Ltd is neither registered nor permitted by the SEC to operate in the Nigerian capital market in any capacity, including cryptocurrency exchange services, the regulator said in a statement posted on the commission website on Wednesday.

“Any claim to the public by the company of its registration or license by the SEC is false and misleading,” the SEC said.

The commission also cautioned investors against doing business with Marino FX Ltd. or its agents, pointing out that doing business with unregistered companies exposes them to serious dangers, including as fraud and possible loss of investment.

“The public is hereby advised to exercise caution and refrain from engaging with Marino FX Ltd,” the SEC added.

The SEC reaffirmed its dedication to protecting investors and maintaining the integrity of the capital market in Nigeria.

