The recent demotion of Nigeria from Frontier to Unclassified Market Status by FTSE Russell has created a negative sentiment in the Nigerian stock market

This sentiment led to a loss of over N200 billion for Nigeria's stocks investors after 4 hours of trading on the Nigerian Exchange

Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Tony Elumelu, and Jim Ovia are some of the top stock investors who suffered huge losses

Nigeria’s stock market continued once again closed trading on the negative on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

The market sentiment was not helped by FTSE Russell, a global index provider and financial data company, reclassifying the Nigerian Stock Exchange from 'Frontline' to 'Unclassified Market,' citing the country's forex challenges.

The reclassification, set to take effect on September 18, 2023, was a wake-up call for stock investors looking to protect their recent profits.

How Nigeria's Stock Market Performed

Data showed that the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) closed at 66,760.2 points while equities market capitalisation dropped to N36.538trillion at the close of Trading on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

This represents a 0.80 percent drop for the ASI compared to the previous day's 67,296.18 points.

Similarly, Tuesday's market cap indicates a loss of N293 billion for stock investors compared to N36.831 trillion reported on Monday.

Snapshot of the market

Here is a snapshot of how the market closed on Tuesday.

These stocks were the most actively traded by investors in 10,554 deals, with a total of 645,540,839 shares exchanged, valued at N11.014 billion.

Transcorp-

UBA (United Bank for Africa)

Access Corporation

Fidelity Bank

GTCO (Guaranty Trust Bank)

Stocks with highest decline

Etranzact dropped from the preceding day high of N9 to N8.10, losing 90kobo or 10percent.

NASCON also dipped from N52.20 to N47, losing N5.20 or 9.96percent, followed by Dangote Sugar which dropped from N57.75 to N52, down by N5.75 or 9.96percent.

How much some billionaires lost on Tuesday

Nigerian billionaires recorded significant losses from their investments on Tuesday. For example, Aliko Dangote lost N50.29 billion as the value of his shareholdings in Dangote Sugar dropped from N506.54 billion on Monday to N456.24 billion on Tuesday.

Similarly, Tony Elumelu, the highest shareholder of UBA, also suffered a loss of N153.52 billion on Tuesday as the bank's shares dropped, reducing the market value of his stake to N31.29 billion.

