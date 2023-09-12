A report states that Nigerian banks' inability to meet the surging demand heightened Naira's fall

It stated that Naira started the month of August with a high of N789.08/$ but dipped to a low of N738.18/$1 by month-end

It added that the Naira and other frontier market currencies face pressure due to the dollar's entrenched position in the global market

The depreciation of the Naira witnessed in recent times was exacerbated by Nigerian banks' inability to meet the surging demand for dollars, a report has highlighted.

According to Nigeria's macroeconomic and market report for August 2023 by Comercio Partners, the development is forcing buyers to turn to the parallel market.

Naira started the month of August with a high of N789.08/$ but dipped to a low of N738.18/$1 by month-end.

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Naira has continued to plunge lower in the FX market. On Thursday, August 10, 2023, the naira fell to its lowest in history, exchanging at N930 to a dollar as demand for the dollar by importers and other users surged.

How Naira reacted in August

The report pointed out that the month of August started with a bang as the Naira reached a high of N789.08/$1 on August 1st, only to plummet to a low of N738.18/$1 by August 30th.

This marked a depreciation of roughly 0.76% from the July closing rate of N756.94/$1, eventually settling at N762.71/$1 by month-end.

It stated that the Naira faced a sharp decline, weakening to N930 to 1 dollar in the unofficial foreign exchange market, known as the parallel market, as the US dollar steadied near six-month highs.

Lingering concerns about inflation in the United States and the hawkish Federal Reserve did however contributed to the dollar's strength, prompting investors to seek safe-haven currencies.

While the dollar remains dominant in global financial transactions, some de-dollarization efforts are occurring, but they are unlikely to happen quickly.

The investment banking firm noted that the dollar's entrenched position in global transactions and foreign exchange reserves makes it challenging to replace with another currency, despite its flaws.

As a result, the Naira and other frontier market currencies continue to face pressure amid the dollar's dominance.

Former Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II has said the naira would most likely hit N1,500 per dollar if the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) considers printing more naira to solve Nigeria’s problem according to Legit report.

In a video address to Nigerians, the former governor of the CBN raised concerns about leaders who misuse the system.

He claimed that former President Muhammadu Buhari's administration handled the economy without consulting any experts, causing Nigeria to live in deception under his watch.

