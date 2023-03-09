Olugbenga Agboola, the Chief Executive Officer of Flutterwave, recently purchased a luxury mansion on Miami Beach

The property, which is worth over N3 billion, contains six bedrooms and seven bathrooms

The development comes amid reports of a hack in which about N2.9 billion was removed from the company’s account

The founder and CEO of African fintech start-up Flutterwave, Olugbenga Agboola, has purchased a luxurious property in Miami, USA.

Reports say Agboola bought the six bedrooms and seven bathrooms house on Miami Beach for $7.1 million, about N3.2 billion.

Flutterwave CEO Olugbenga Agboola. Photo Credit: Flutterwave

Source: UGC

Agboola's journey to founding Flutterwave

According to BusinessInsider, the property previously belonged to the Boschetti Group. This real estate development firm bought the plot for $1.2 million in 2021 and built the home over the cause of one year.

The property price reflects the skyrocketing demand for real estate in Florida.

Affluent individuals have migrated to wealthy neighbourhoods, driving up property prices.

Agboola founded Flutterwave in 2016 to improve the payment infrastructure of banks and businesses in Nigeria and beyond.

Flutterwave was named one of Africa’s first unicorns valued at over $3 billion.

His contributions to tech innovation were recognised when the Nigerian government gave him a national award in October 2022.

Flutterwave's many travails

The company has faced turbulence in recent years. In 2022, the government of Kenya accused the firm of money laundering and froze its accounts, which was later lifted as the government eventually granted the payment company an operating license.

The Kenyan central bank asked Flutterwave to apply for a new operating license, and in February, Agboola visited Kenya to negotiate to lift the embargo and to unfreeze over $600 million.

The Flutterwave CEO's purchase of the Miami property highlights the success of the company and the lifestyle of several entrepreneurs in the tech ecosystem.

Flutterwave allegedly hacked, N2.9 billion moved to 28 banks, company blames financial institutions.

Legit.ng recently reported that hackers allegedly moved about N2.9 billion from the accounts of Flutterwave, Africa’s first unicorn.

According to multiple reports, the payment company’s counsel, Albert Onimole, reported the incident to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba.

Per the letter by Onimole, the hack on the payment giant’s accounts happened in early February, showing that the money was initially transferred to 28 accounts in 63 tranches.

Source: Legit.ng