The Eid-El-Kabir celebration for Muslims is just a few days away, and Muslims across the country will soon commence shopping

As a matter of fact, this is the season where a lot of rams will be displayed for sale across the country

Meanwhile, across the federation, there is a high increase in the prices of ram as well as low patronage

As preparations for the Eid-el-Kabir celebration for Muslims draw nearer, ram sellers in various markets across the federation have lamented the low patronage of ram.

According to a Punch newspaper report, some of the ram dealers have attributed the hike in the price of ram to the increase in transportation fares which is currently a result of the recent fuel scarcity.

In preparation for the Eid-El-Kabir celebration, traders have lamented the low rate of patronage, especially for Rams. Photo: Leadership

Leadership newspaper in its investigation said patronage is not favourable for ram sellers in Kaduna.

The report stated that the famous cattle market in the state, Zango market, Tudun-Wada sells an average size ram between the range of N100,000 to N150, 000, as against the former price, which is about N70,000 to N80,000.

Legit.ng gathered that bigger rams go for a whopping sum of N200,000 in Kaduna.

Prices of Ram in Lagos most expensive

TheCable, in its report, stated that the popular Oluwaga ram market located in Ipaja, Lagos state sells a small ram for about N80,000 to N100,000, while the medium size and big size sell for N120,000 to N180,000, and f N250,000 to N350,000 respectively.

Muhammad, who sells ram in the popular Oluwaga ram market in Ipaja, Lagos state blamed the rise in transportation fares as the major reason for the increase in the price of ram.

He said transporting rams from Kano cost a fortune as well as the food of the Rams.

Meanwhile, at the Abesan ram market, small rams sell from N65,000 to N80,000, while medium and small size sells for N150,000 to N180,000 and N250,000 to N300,000.

It was gathered that the price of a cow in Lagos state now sells for about N450,000 and N550,000.

In Benin, the 2+2 Cattle Market, Eyaen sells ram from N80,000, while in Oyo state, Ram sells between N70,000 to N300,000.

Whereas in Niger state, the situation is quite different with ram sellers selling smaller sizes at N50,000 to 60,000 and medium-size between N120,000 to N150,000.

However, in the federal capital territory, the small size is around N70,000, while the big size goes between N200,000 and N300,000.

Eid-El-Kabir: Kano approves 10-day break for schools

In another development, the Kano state government has approved a 10-day break for students across the state.

The announcement was made via a statement issued on Wednesday, July 6.

According to the statement, the break will run from Sunday, July 7 to Sunday, July 17, to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir.

Sultan declares Thursday Dhul Hijjah 1, announces date for 2022 Eid-el-Kabir

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Sultan of Sokoto and President of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, declared Thursday, June 30, as Dhul Hijjah 1, 1443AH.

This means that Saturday, July 9, is the Eidul Adha or Sallah day, coming after Friday 8 July, which is Arafat Day.

