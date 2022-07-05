The Nigerian government through the Debt Management Office (DMO) has listed a N250 billion Sovereign Sukuk on the Nigeria Exchange Limited

The Sukuk has a 2031 maturity date with a 13 per cent annual yield which is to be used to fund road projects across the country

This is after the DMO met requirements set by the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Financial Financial Regulatory Council of Experts (FRACE)

Bond meant to fund road projects in Nigeria

The CBN requirement states that trading in the instrument would only be allowed after the commencement of projects on the roads scheduled for construction of the Sukuk assets.

The DMO stated that the listing will promote its trading and give liquidity to investors, by deepening the Nigerian capital market.

The Ijara Sukuk was issued on December 29, 2021, and would fund the repair of roads across the six geo-political zones in Nigeria, multiple media reports said.

The debt management agency stated that the proceeds from the bond will be devoted to road projects and would allow the Nigerian government to reach significant progress in bridging the infrastructure gap in the country, a Nairametrics report says.

Last year, the DMO documented the N162.6 billion seven-year Sukuk which has a rental of 11.20 per cent on the Exchange to be solely used to finance the repair and construction of major road projects across all the states of Nigeria, including Abuja.

