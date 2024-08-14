25 best movies like White Chicks for a hilarious night in
If you loved White Chicks, you are in for a treat. This 2004 cult classic from the Wayans brothers delivers a hilarious mix of slapstick humour, undercover antics, and over-the-top performances. But the fun does not have to stop there! There are several great movies like White Chicks that can deliver endless entertainment and unforgettable moments.
- Is White Chicks a family movie?
- Was White Chicks successful?
- Is White Chicks based on a true story?
We strive to provide our readers with valuable insights and information through our various rankings and lists. When compiling this list of the best movies like White Chicks, we considered factors such as IMDb ratings, user feedback and sources from reputable movie reviewers such as Ranker, TasteDive and FlixPatrol.
Best movies like White Chicks
If you enjoyed the hilarious dynamics of undercover agents in White Chicks, this compilation of similar movies like White Chicks will tickle your funny bone and keep you entertained. Grab some popcorn and get ready to enjoy a hilarious lineup of films that capture the spirit of White Chicks.
1. We’re the Millers
- IMDb rating: 7.0/10
- Directed by: Rawson Marshall Thurber
- Runtime: 1h 50m
- Release year: 2013
We’re the Millers revolves around a makeshift family consisting of an exotic dancer, a teenage runaway, and a nerdy neighbour. The family embarks on a chaotic road trip filled with comedic mishaps. The film combines humour with action as they navigate the dangerous smuggling operation.
2. The Mask
- IMDb rating: 6.9/10
- Directed by: Chuck Russell
- Runtime: 1h 41m
- Release year: 1994
The Mask stars a kind-hearted bank clerk named Jim Carrey. He transforms into a charismatic green-faced superhero after discovering a magical mask. The Mask unleashes his suppressed alter ego, allowing him to perform outrageous and cartoonish feats while taking on the local crime boss.
3. Get Hard
- IMDb rating: 6.7/10
- Directed by: Etan Cohen
- Runtime: 1h 40m
- Release year: 2015
Get Hard is a film featuring a wealthy investment banker named Will Ferrell, sentenced to prison for fraud. Will enlists the help of his car wash attendant, who he assumes has prison experience. The film delves into humorous situations and cultural misunderstandings as the two characters form an unlikely friendship.
4. The Other Guys
- IMDb rating: 6.7/10
- Directed by: Adam McKay
- Runtime: 1h 47m
- Release year: 2010
The Other Guys stars two New York City detectives, Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg. They stumble upon a massive financial scheme that propels them into an action-packed investigation. Ferrell and Wahlberg's contrasting personalities lead to a series of comedic and thrilling encounters.
5. House Party
- IMDb rating: 6.5/10
- Directed by: Reginald Hudlin
- Runtime: 1h 40m
- Release year: 1990
House Party is among the funny movies like White Chicks that revolves around a high school student named Christopher "Kid" Reid. He sneaks out to attend a wild party thrown by his best friend, Christopher "Play" Martin. The night is filled with energetic music, dancing, and comedic mishaps as Kid tries to avoid trouble from his strict father and local bullies.
6. Let’s Be Cops
- IMDb rating: 6.4/10
- Directed by: Luke Greenfield
- Runtime: 1h 44m
- Release year: 2014
Let’s Be Cops is among the comedic movies like White Chicks. It revolves around two friends, Jake Johnson and Damon Wayans Jr. They impersonate police officers after wearing costumes to a masquerade party. Their antics lead them into real crime-fighting situations, which escalate into dangerous and hilarious encounters.
7. Blue Streak
- IMDb rating: 6.3/10
- Directed by: Les Mayfield
- Runtime: 1h 33m
- Release year: 1999
Blue Streak stars Martin Lawrence as a jewel thief who, after serving time in prison, poses as a detective to retrieve a diamond he hid in a police station's air vent years earlier. The film blends action and comedy as Lawrence's character navigates through the police force, using his criminal skills to solve cases and avoid detection.
8. Barbershop
- IMDb rating: 6.3/10
- Directed by: Tim Story
- Runtime: 1h 42m
- Release year: 2002
Barbershop centres on a day in the life of a barbershop on the south side of Chicago. Calvin Parmer Jr. struggles to run his father's barbershop and opts to sell it secretly. As Calvin contemplates selling the shop, he realises its importance to the community and the bonds formed within its walls.
9. Major Payne
- IMDb rating: 6.3/10
- Directed by: Nick Castle
- Runtime: 1h 35m
- Release year: 1995
Major Payne stars Damon Wayans as a tough Marine officer assigned to train a group of misfit cadets at a military academy. His interactions with the cadets lead to humorous and touching scenes throughout their journey.
10. The Change-Up
- IMDb rating: 6.3/10
- Directed by: David Dobkin
- Runtime: 1h 52m
- Release year: 2011
The Change-Up is one of the funny movies like White Chicks that you should add to your must-watch list. The film stars two best friends, Jason Bateman and Ryan Reynolds, who magically switch bodies after a drunken night out. The switch forces each man to live the other's life, leading to comedic and eye-opening experiences.
11. Scary Movie
- IMDb rating: 6.2/10
- Directed by: Keenen Ivory Wayans
- Runtime: 1h 28m
- Release year: 2000
Scary Movie is a spoof of popular horror films that combine elements from movies like Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer. The film follows a group of teenagers who accidentally kill a man and are then stalked by a masked killer. Its humour relies on exaggerated stereotypes and ridiculous situations.
12. Ride Along
- IMDb rating: 6.2/10
- Directed by: Tim Story
- Runtime: 1h 39m
- Release year: 2014
Ride Along stars Ice Cube as a tough cop who takes his sister's bumbling fiancé on a ride-along to prove he has what it takes to be his partner. The film follows their comedic and action-packed day as they encounter various criminals and dangerous situations.
13. Grown Ups
- IMDb rating: 6.0/10
- Directed by: Dennis Dugan
- Runtime: 1h 42m
- Release year: 2010
Grown Ups stars Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade, and Rob Schneider. The group, along with their families, returns to their hometown after the death of their basketball coach. It focuses on the friends reminiscing about their youth and dealing with adult responsibilities, resulting in humorous moments.
14. Friday After Next
- IMDb rating: 5.8/10
- Directed by: Marcus Raboy
- Runtime: 1h 25m
- Release year: 2002
Friday After Next revolves around two security guards, Craig (Ice Cube) and Day-Day (Mike Epps). The two work as security guards at a strip mall during Christmas. The film is filled with comedic misadventures as they try to catch a thief dressed as Santa Claus.
15. Not Another Teen Movie
- IMDb rating: 5.7/10
- Directed by: Joel Gallen
- Runtime: 1h 29m
- Release year: 2001
Not Another Teen Movie follows high school students navigating romance and friendship while poking fun at the clichés and stereotypes found in classic teen movies. The humour is derived from exaggerated characters and familiar plotlines, creating a comedic take on the genre.
16. Death at a Funeral
- IMDb rating: 5.7/10
- Directed by: Neil LaBute
- Runtime: 1h 32m
- Release year: 2010
Death at a Funeral is a comedic film about a chaotic funeral family gathering that goes hilariously wrong. It features Chris Rock, Martin Lawrence, Tracy Morgan, and Danny Glover. The family's attempts to maintain decorum amid escalating absurdity provide a humorous look at grief and familial relationships.
17. Think Like a Man Too
- IMDb rating: 5.7/10
- Directed by: Tim Story
- Runtime: 1h 46m
- Release year: 2014
Think Like a Man Too is among the comedic movies like White Chicks that follows a group of friends who gather in Las Vegas for a wedding. As the men and women navigate their separate bachelor and bachelorette parties, various challenges and humorous situations arise.
18. Beauty Shop
- IMDb rating: 5.6/10
- Directed by: Bille Woodruff
- Runtime: 1h 45m
- Release year: 2005
Beauty Shop stars Queen Latifah as Gina Norris. She is a talented hair stylist who opens her beauty shop after quitting her job at a high-end salon run by the arrogant Jorge. The film revolves around Gina navigating the challenges of running her business while dealing with the eccentric personalities of her staff and clients.
19. Bringing Down the House
- IMDb rating: 5.6/10
- Directed by: Adam Shankman
- Runtime: 1h 45m
- Release year: 2003
Bringing Down the House stars Steve Martin as a lonely attorney who meets a prison escapee, Queen Latifah, through an online chat. Their partnership leads to comedic and unpredictable events as they navigate their challenges.
20. National Security
- IMDb rating: 5.6/10
- Directed by: Dennis Dugan
- Runtime: 1h 28m
- Release year: 2003
National Security stars two mismatched security guards, Martin Lawrence and Steve Zahn. After being kicked off the police force, they team up to thwart a smuggling operation. Their contrasting personalities and approaches to security work lead to comedic situations and action-packed scenes.
21. Undercover Brother
- IMDb rating: 5.9/10
- Directed by: Malcolm D. Lee
- Runtime: 1h 26m
- Release year: 2002
Undercover Brother is a comedic film that stars Eddie Griffin, an agent for a secret organisation. The agency combats a nefarious conspiracy led by The Man. The film blends satire, cultural references, and action.
22. Pootie Tang
- IMDb rating: 5.2/10
- Directed by: Louis C.K.
- Runtime: 1h 21m
- Release year: 2001
Pootie Tang is one of the comedic movies like White Chicks you can watch for a hilarious night-in. It stars a crime fighter, Lance Crouther, who uses his belt to fight evil. His adventures lead to ridiculous and entertaining situations as he battles various villains.
23. Big Momma’s House
- IMDb rating: 5.2/10
- Directed by: Raja Gosnell
- Runtime: 1h 39m
- Release year: 2000
Big Momma’s House is one of the funny movies like White Chicks. It stars Martin Lawrence as an FBI agent who goes undercover by disguising himself as an elderly Southern woman to catch an escaped convict. The film blends comedy with elements of action and drama.
24. Little Man
- IMDb rating: 4.5/10
- Directed by: Keenen Ivory Wayans
- Runtime: 1h 38m
- Release year: 2006
Little Man stars a short-statured criminal named Calvin. He poses as a baby to retrieve a stolen diamond from an unsuspecting couple. The film creates humour as the couple becomes increasingly suspicious of their new “baby”.
25. Norbit
- IMDb rating: 4.1/10
- Directed by: Brian Robbins
- Runtime: 1h 42m
- Release year: 2007
Norbit stars Eddie Murphy in multiple roles, including the timid Norbit and his overbearing wife Rasputia. The film follows Norbit's attempts to escape his unhappy marriage and reunite with his childhood sweetheart. The movie explores themes of self-discovery and true love.
Is White Chicks a family movie?
White Chicks is rated PG-13, which suits teenagers and older viewers. However, its mature humour, suggestive content, and language make it unsuitable for younger children.
Was White Chicks successful?
White Chicks was quite successful. The film performed well at the box office, grossing over $113 million worldwide against a budget of $37 million.
Is White Chicks based on a true story?
White Chicks is not based on a true story. The film is fictional, focusing on two FBI agents who go undercover as white women to solve a kidnapping plot.
Movies like White Chicks deliver a perfect blend of humour, outrageous scenarios, and memorable characters that keep audiences coming back for more. Whether you are in the mood for undercover shenanigans, gender-bending disguises, or a good laugh, plenty of films capture the same comedic magic.
