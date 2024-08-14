25 best movies like White Chicks for a hilarious night in

If you loved White Chicks, you are in for a treat. This 2004 cult classic from the Wayans brothers delivers a hilarious mix of slapstick humour, undercover antics, and over-the-top performances. But the fun does not have to stop there! There are several great movies like White Chicks that can deliver endless entertainment and unforgettable moments.

We strive to provide our readers with valuable insights and information through our various rankings and lists. When compiling this list of the best movies like White Chicks, we considered factors such as IMDb ratings, user feedback and sources from reputable movie reviewers such as Ranker, TasteDive and FlixPatrol.

Best movies like White Chicks

If you enjoyed the hilarious dynamics of undercover agents in White Chicks, this compilation of similar movies like White Chicks will tickle your funny bone and keep you entertained. Grab some popcorn and get ready to enjoy a hilarious lineup of films that capture the spirit of White Chicks.

Rank Movie IMDb rating 1 We’re the Millers 7.0/10 2 The Mask 6.9/10 3 Get Hard 6.7/10 4 The Other Guys 6.7/10 5 House Party 6.5/10 6 Let’s Be Cops 6.4/10 7 Blue Streak 6.3/10 8 Barbershop 6.3/10 9 Major Payne 6.3/10 10 The Change-Up 6.3/10 11 Scary Movie 6.2/10 12 Ride Along 6.2/10 13 Grown Ups 6.0/10 14 Friday After Next 5.8/10 15 Not Another Teen Movie 5.7/10 16 Death at a Funeral 5.7/10 17 Think Like a Man Too 5.7/10 18 Beauty Shop 5.6/10 19 Bringing Down the House 5.6/10 20 National Security 5.6/10 21 Undercover Brother 5.9/10 22 Pootie Tang 5.2/10 23 Big Momma’s House 5.2/10 24 Little Man 4.5/10 25 Norbit 4.1/10

1. We’re the Millers

IMDb rating: 7.0/10

7.0/10 Directed by: Rawson Marshall Thurber

Rawson Marshall Thurber Runtime: 1h 50m

1h 50m Release year: 2013

We’re the Millers revolves around a makeshift family consisting of an exotic dancer, a teenage runaway, and a nerdy neighbour. The family embarks on a chaotic road trip filled with comedic mishaps. The film combines humour with action as they navigate the dangerous smuggling operation.

2. The Mask

IMDb rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Directed by: Chuck Russell

Chuck Russell Runtime: 1h 41m

1h 41m Release year: 1994

The Mask stars a kind-hearted bank clerk named Jim Carrey. He transforms into a charismatic green-faced superhero after discovering a magical mask. The Mask unleashes his suppressed alter ego, allowing him to perform outrageous and cartoonish feats while taking on the local crime boss.

3. Get Hard

IMDb rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Directed by: Etan Cohen

Etan Cohen Runtime: 1h 40m

1h 40m Release year: 2015

Get Hard is a film featuring a wealthy investment banker named Will Ferrell, sentenced to prison for fraud. Will enlists the help of his car wash attendant, who he assumes has prison experience. The film delves into humorous situations and cultural misunderstandings as the two characters form an unlikely friendship.

4. The Other Guys

IMDb rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Directed by: Adam McKay

Adam McKay Runtime: 1h 47m

1h 47m Release year: 2010

The Other Guys stars two New York City detectives, Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg. They stumble upon a massive financial scheme that propels them into an action-packed investigation. Ferrell and Wahlberg's contrasting personalities lead to a series of comedic and thrilling encounters.

5. House Party

IMDb rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Directed by: Reginald Hudlin

Reginald Hudlin Runtime: 1h 40m

1h 40m Release year: 1990

House Party is among the funny movies like White Chicks that revolves around a high school student named Christopher "Kid" Reid. He sneaks out to attend a wild party thrown by his best friend, Christopher "Play" Martin. The night is filled with energetic music, dancing, and comedic mishaps as Kid tries to avoid trouble from his strict father and local bullies.

6. Let’s Be Cops

IMDb rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Directed by: Luke Greenfield

Luke Greenfield Runtime: 1h 44m

1h 44m Release year: 2014

Let’s Be Cops is among the comedic movies like White Chicks. It revolves around two friends, Jake Johnson and Damon Wayans Jr. They impersonate police officers after wearing costumes to a masquerade party. Their antics lead them into real crime-fighting situations, which escalate into dangerous and hilarious encounters.

7. Blue Streak

IMDb rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Directed by: Les Mayfield

Les Mayfield Runtime: 1h 33m

1h 33m Release year: 1999

Blue Streak stars Martin Lawrence as a jewel thief who, after serving time in prison, poses as a detective to retrieve a diamond he hid in a police station's air vent years earlier. The film blends action and comedy as Lawrence's character navigates through the police force, using his criminal skills to solve cases and avoid detection.

8. Barbershop

IMDb rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Directed by: Tim Story

Tim Story Runtime: 1h 42m

1h 42m Release year: 2002

Barbershop centres on a day in the life of a barbershop on the south side of Chicago. Calvin Parmer Jr. struggles to run his father's barbershop and opts to sell it secretly. As Calvin contemplates selling the shop, he realises its importance to the community and the bonds formed within its walls.

9. Major Payne

IMDb rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Directed by: Nick Castle

Nick Castle Runtime: 1h 35m

1h 35m Release year: 1995

Major Payne stars Damon Wayans as a tough Marine officer assigned to train a group of misfit cadets at a military academy. His interactions with the cadets lead to humorous and touching scenes throughout their journey.

10. The Change-Up

IMDb rating : 6.3/10

: 6.3/10 Directed by : David Dobkin

: David Dobkin Runtime : 1h 52m

: 1h 52m Release year: 2011

The Change-Up is one of the funny movies like White Chicks that you should add to your must-watch list. The film stars two best friends, Jason Bateman and Ryan Reynolds, who magically switch bodies after a drunken night out. The switch forces each man to live the other's life, leading to comedic and eye-opening experiences.

11. Scary Movie

IMDb rating : 6.2/10

: 6.2/10 Directed by : Keenen Ivory Wayans

: Keenen Ivory Wayans Runtime : 1h 28m

: 1h 28m Release year: 2000

Scary Movie is a spoof of popular horror films that combine elements from movies like Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer. The film follows a group of teenagers who accidentally kill a man and are then stalked by a masked killer. Its humour relies on exaggerated stereotypes and ridiculous situations.

12. Ride Along

IMDb rating : 6.2/10

: 6.2/10 Directed by : Tim Story

: Tim Story Runtime : 1h 39m

: 1h 39m Release year: 2014

Ride Along stars Ice Cube as a tough cop who takes his sister's bumbling fiancé on a ride-along to prove he has what it takes to be his partner. The film follows their comedic and action-packed day as they encounter various criminals and dangerous situations.

13. Grown Ups

IMDb rating : 6.0/10

: 6.0/10 Directed by : Dennis Dugan

: Dennis Dugan Runtime : 1h 42m

: 1h 42m Release year: 2010

Grown Ups stars Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade, and Rob Schneider. The group, along with their families, returns to their hometown after the death of their basketball coach. It focuses on the friends reminiscing about their youth and dealing with adult responsibilities, resulting in humorous moments.

14. Friday After Next

IMDb rating : 5.8/10

: 5.8/10 Directed by : Marcus Raboy

: Marcus Raboy Runtime : 1h 25m

: 1h 25m Release year: 2002

Friday After Next revolves around two security guards, Craig (Ice Cube) and Day-Day (Mike Epps). The two work as security guards at a strip mall during Christmas. The film is filled with comedic misadventures as they try to catch a thief dressed as Santa Claus.

15. Not Another Teen Movie

IMDb rating : 5.7/10

: 5.7/10 Directed by : Joel Gallen

: Joel Gallen Runtime : 1h 29m

: 1h 29m Release year: 2001

Not Another Teen Movie follows high school students navigating romance and friendship while poking fun at the clichés and stereotypes found in classic teen movies. The humour is derived from exaggerated characters and familiar plotlines, creating a comedic take on the genre.

16. Death at a Funeral

IMDb rating : 5.7/10

: 5.7/10 Directed by : Neil LaBute

: Neil LaBute Runtime : 1h 32m

: 1h 32m Release year: 2010

Death at a Funeral is a comedic film about a chaotic funeral family gathering that goes hilariously wrong. It features Chris Rock, Martin Lawrence, Tracy Morgan, and Danny Glover. The family's attempts to maintain decorum amid escalating absurdity provide a humorous look at grief and familial relationships.

17. Think Like a Man Too

IMDb rating : 5.7/10

: 5.7/10 Directed by : Tim Story

: Tim Story Runtime : 1h 46m

: 1h 46m Release year: 2014

Think Like a Man Too is among the comedic movies like White Chicks that follows a group of friends who gather in Las Vegas for a wedding. As the men and women navigate their separate bachelor and bachelorette parties, various challenges and humorous situations arise.

18. Beauty Shop

IMDb rating : 5.6/10

: 5.6/10 Directed by : Bille Woodruff

: Bille Woodruff Runtime : 1h 45m

: 1h 45m Release year: 2005

Beauty Shop stars Queen Latifah as Gina Norris. She is a talented hair stylist who opens her beauty shop after quitting her job at a high-end salon run by the arrogant Jorge. The film revolves around Gina navigating the challenges of running her business while dealing with the eccentric personalities of her staff and clients.

19. Bringing Down the House

IMDb rating: 5.6/10

5.6/10 Directed by: Adam Shankman

Adam Shankman Runtime: 1h 45m

1h 45m Release year: 2003

Bringing Down the House stars Steve Martin as a lonely attorney who meets a prison escapee, Queen Latifah, through an online chat. Their partnership leads to comedic and unpredictable events as they navigate their challenges.

20. National Security

IMDb rating: 5.6/10

5.6/10 Directed by: Dennis Dugan

Dennis Dugan Runtime: 1h 28m

1h 28m Release year: 2003

National Security stars two mismatched security guards, Martin Lawrence and Steve Zahn. After being kicked off the police force, they team up to thwart a smuggling operation. Their contrasting personalities and approaches to security work lead to comedic situations and action-packed scenes.

21. Undercover Brother

IMDb rating: 5.9/10

5.9/10 Directed by : Malcolm D. Lee

: Malcolm D. Lee Runtime: 1h 26m

1h 26m Release year: 2002

Undercover Brother is a comedic film that stars Eddie Griffin, an agent for a secret organisation. The agency combats a nefarious conspiracy led by The Man. The film blends satire, cultural references, and action.

22. Pootie Tang

IMDb rating: 5.2/10

5.2/10 Directed by: Louis C.K.

Louis C.K. Runtime: 1h 21m

1h 21m Release year: 2001

Pootie Tang is one of the comedic movies like White Chicks you can watch for a hilarious night-in. It stars a crime fighter, Lance Crouther, who uses his belt to fight evil. His adventures lead to ridiculous and entertaining situations as he battles various villains.

23. Big Momma’s House

IMDb rating: 5.2/10

5.2/10 Directed by: Raja Gosnell

Raja Gosnell Runtime: 1h 39m

1h 39m Release year: 2000

Big Momma’s House is one of the funny movies like White Chicks. It stars Martin Lawrence as an FBI agent who goes undercover by disguising himself as an elderly Southern woman to catch an escaped convict. The film blends comedy with elements of action and drama.

24. Little Man

IMDb rating: 4.5/10

4.5/10 Directed by: Keenen Ivory Wayans

Keenen Ivory Wayans Runtime: 1h 38m

1h 38m Release year: 2006

Little Man stars a short-statured criminal named Calvin. He poses as a baby to retrieve a stolen diamond from an unsuspecting couple. The film creates humour as the couple becomes increasingly suspicious of their new “baby”.

25. Norbit

IMDb rating: 4.1/10

4.1/10 Directed by: Brian Robbins

Brian Robbins Runtime: 1h 42m

1h 42m Release year: 2007

Norbit stars Eddie Murphy in multiple roles, including the timid Norbit and his overbearing wife Rasputia. The film follows Norbit's attempts to escape his unhappy marriage and reunite with his childhood sweetheart. The movie explores themes of self-discovery and true love.

Is White Chicks a family movie?

White Chicks is rated PG-13, which suits teenagers and older viewers. However, its mature humour, suggestive content, and language make it unsuitable for younger children.

Was White Chicks successful?

White Chicks was quite successful. The film performed well at the box office, grossing over $113 million worldwide against a budget of $37 million.

Is White Chicks based on a true story?

White Chicks is not based on a true story. The film is fictional, focusing on two FBI agents who go undercover as white women to solve a kidnapping plot.

Movies like White Chicks deliver a perfect blend of humour, outrageous scenarios, and memorable characters that keep audiences coming back for more. Whether you are in the mood for undercover shenanigans, gender-bending disguises, or a good laugh, plenty of films capture the same comedic magic.

