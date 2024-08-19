30 best docuseries for a good night of binge-watching

It should not be disappointing if you have dedicated a night to binge-watching the best docuseries. With several docuseries out there, it can be challenging to pick the best ones to keep you up all night. Whether you love true crime, nature explorations, or historical docuseries, you cannot miss something that will keep you hooked for hours. These top docuseries will provide an unforgettable viewing marathon experience.

We strive to provide our readers with valuable insights and information through our various rankings and lists. In compiling this list, it is essential to note that tastes vary widely, and this is a subjective selection, with multiple factors considered, such as viewer ratings. Data from websites such as Bed Threads, Entertainment Weekly, and W Magazine have been used to compile the list.

Best docuseries to binge-watch

Numerous viewing platforms, such as Netflix and Max, allow you to access thousands of docuseries. However, not all docuseries offer the best binge-watching experience. Below is a list of top docuseries of different genres you can add to your watchlist.

1. Planet Earth II

Release date : 6 November 2016

: 6 November 2016 Episodes : 6

: 6 Directed by : Sir David Attenborough

: Sir David Attenborough IMDb rating: 9.5/10

Planet Earth II, narrated by David Attenborough, should be on your watchlist if you are a nature lover and want to know more about the Earth. This docuseries delves into wildlife behaviour in different environments, including jungles, islands, deserts, cities, grasslands, and mountains. It gives rare views of unique moments in the natural world while highlighting the ecosystem's diversity, beauty, and fragility.

2. The Blue Planet II

Release date : 29 October 2017

: 29 October 2017 Episodes : 7

: 7 Directed by : Sir David Attenborough

: Sir David Attenborough IMDb rating: 9.3/10

This is another captivating nature docuseries narrated by British broadcaster and biologist David Attenborough. The Blue Planet II is about the mysteries and wonders of oceans, exploring different marine environments to reveal known and less-known ocean creatures. The docuseries also discusses challenges bedevilling oceans and the need to protect the ecosystems.

3. Our Planet

Release date : 5 April 2019

: 5 April 2019 Episodes : 12

: 12 Directed by : Sir David Attenborough

: Sir David Attenborough IMDb rating: 9.3/10

This visually spectacular docuseries showcases the beauty and diversity of the Earth. It explores deserts, forests, oceans, mountains, and polar regions, focusing on the complex relationships between species and ecosystems. Our Planet also highlights the effects of human activities on the environment.

4. Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey

Release date : 9 March 2014

: 9 March 2014 Episodes : 13

: 13 Directed by : Neil deGrasse Tyson

: Neil deGrasse Tyson IMDb rating: 9.2/10

American astrophysicist and writer Neil deGrasse Tyson hosts this science docuseries, which delves into various aspects of the universe and the laws of nature. Some crucial issues it discusses are life's origins, the cosmos' evolution, and the scientific principles governing reality. It elicits curiosity and helps us better understand our roles on Earth.

5. The Vietnam War

Release date : 17 September 2017

: 17 September 2017 Episodes : 10

: 10 Directed by : Ken Burns, Lynn Novick

: Ken Burns, Lynn Novick IMDb rating: 9.1/10

The Vietnam War was complex, and this docuseries delves into its complexities. Through archival footage, witness accounts, and expert interviews, the series explores the war's political, military, and social aspects. It further discloses the divisions and lasting effects of the war on America and Vietnam, bringing into focus the most impactful and controversial events.

6. The Last Dance

Release date : 19 April 2020

: 19 April 2020 Episodes : 10

: 10 Directed by : Jason Hehir

: Jason Hehir IMDb rating: 9.1/10

The Last Dance chronicles the final season of Michael Jordan’s career with the Chicago Bulls during the 1997–1998 NBA season. Through behind-the-scenes footage, interviews with players and coaches, and reflections on Jordan's career, the series highlights the team's quest for a sixth championship and Jordan's role as a basketball icon. The docuseries also brings out the challenges and triumphs of one of the greatest dynasties in sports history.

7. The Civil War

Release date : 23 September 1990

: 23 September 1990 Episodes : 9

: 9 Directed by : Ken Burns

: Ken Burns IMDb rating: 9.0/10

This documentary series by Ken Burns provides a detailed and emotional account of the American Civil War. Through historical photographs, letters, and expert commentary, it explores the conflict's causes, major events, and impacts. The series offers a deep understanding of the war's devastating effects on the United States and its people.

8. The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst

Release date : 8 February 2015

: 8 February 2015 Episodes : 12

: 12 Directed by : Andrew Jarecki

: Andrew Jarecki IMDb rating: 8.6/10

This is a chilling true crime docuseries that examines the life of Robert Durst, a real estate heir. Durst is linked to multiple murders, and through interviews, footage, and his confessions, the series recounts the unsolved cases. Ultimately, he confesses to committing the heinous crimes, bringing into focus the dark secrets that people can harbour innocently.

9. The Universe

Release date : 29 May 2007

: 29 May 2007 Episodes : 90

: 90 Directed by : Laura Verklan

: Laura Verklan IMDb rating: 8.6/10

This documentary series explores the vast and complex cosmos, delving into the formation of galaxies, black holes, and the nature of dark matter. It provides an in-depth overview of the universe's wonders and the scientific principles that govern its behaviour. The series aims to enhance the understanding of the cosmos.

10. Jazz

Release date : 8 January 2001

: 8 January 2001 Episodes : 10

: 10 Directed by : Ken Burns

: Ken Burns IMDb rating: 8.6/10

Jazz is a docu-series that tracks the history and evolution of jazz music from the early 20th century to its influence on contemporary culture. The series highlights key jazz figures, such as Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, and Charlie Parker, and explores the genre's impact on American society and artistic development.

11. Mindhunter

Release date : 13 October 2017

: 13 October 2017 Episodes : 19

: 19 Directed by : Joe Penhall

: Joe Penhall IMDb rating: 8.6/10

This dramatised docuseries delves into the early days of criminal profiling by the FBI, focusing on the Behavioral Science Unit's efforts to understand and catch serial killers. It narrates the story of agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench as they interview imprisoned murderers to develop psychological profiles and investigative techniques.

12. Making a Murderer

Release date : 18 December 2015

: 18 December 2015 Episodes : 20

: 20 Directed by : Laura Ricciardi

: Laura Ricciardi IMDb rating: 8.5/10

Making a Murder is a true crime docuseries highlighting mistakes in the criminal justice system, focusing on police and prosecutorial misconduct. The series tells the story of Steven Avery, who was wrongfully imprisoned for approximately 18 years for an alleged sexual assault, but DNA evidence proves him innocent. He is later apprehended and convicted of murder.

13. Chef's Table

Release date : 26 April 2015

: 26 April 2015 Episodes : 44

: 44 Directed by : Brian McGinn

: Brian McGinn IMDb rating: 8.5/10

Chef’s Table focuses on the lives and philosophies of several world-renowned chefs. Each episode features a new chef who explores their personal stories, culinary skills, and inspiration behind their delicacies. If you are passionate about cooking, this docuseries will inspire you and offer excellent culinary tips to improve your skills.

14. Queer Eye

Release date : 7 February 2018

: 7 February 2018 Episodes : 71

: 71 Directed by : David Collins

: David Collins IMDb rating: 8.5/10

Queer Eye tells the story of a team of experts in fashion, grooming, food, culture, and design who help individuals transform their lives through personal makeovers and emotional support. Each episode focuses on a different person or family, addressing external changes and internal growth while fostering self-acceptance and confidence.

15. Drive to Survive

Release date : 8 March 2019

: 8 March 2019 Episodes : 60

: 60 Directed by : Martin Webb

: Martin Webb IMDb rating: 8.5/10

Drive to Survive offers an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the high-octane world of Formula 1 racing. The series follows teams, drivers, and their personal and professional challenges throughout the racing season, capturing the intense drama and competition of the sport. It provides fans with an in-depth view of the excitement, strategy, and pressures of Formula 1.

16. Hip-Hop Evolution

Release date : 29 April 2016

: 29 April 2016 Episodes : 16

: 16 Directed by : Darby Wheeler

: Darby Wheeler IMDb rating: 8.4/10

Hip-Hop Evolution traces the development and impact of hip-hop culture from its origins in the 1970s to its current global influence. It features interviews with pioneers, artists, and industry insiders. The series explores the genre's evolution, including critical moments, influential figures, and cultural shifts.

17. Last Chance U

Release date : 28 July 2020

: 28 July 2020 Episodes : 38

: 38 Directed by : Greg Whiteley

: Greg Whiteley IMDb rating: 8.4/10

This docuseries follows the lives of junior college football players and their coaches as they strive for success on and off the field. It looks at the challenges athletes face, seeking to advance to higher levels of competition while overcoming personal and academic hurdles. The docuseries highlights the intense pressures and struggles of becoming a top .

18. Wild Wild Country

Release date : 16 March 2018

: 16 March 2018 Episodes : 6

: 6 Directed by : Maclain Way

: Maclain Way IMDb rating: 8.1/10

Wild Wild Country explores the rise and fall of the Rajneeshpuram community in Wasco County, Oregon. The community, led by Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, intends to create a utopian society that is against the wishes of the local residents and leads to tension and conflict. Through interviews and footage, it highlights the legal battles, political intrigue, and criminal activities.

19. Dirty Money

Release date : 26 January 2018

: 26 January 2018 Episodes : 12

: 12 Directed by : Adam Del Deo

: Adam Del Deo IMDb rating: 8.1/10

This docuseries investigates corporate greed, financial fraud, and ethical misconduct within various industries. Each episode focuses on a different scandal or scheme, revealing how individuals and organisations exploit systems for personal gain, often at the expense of others.

20. Don't F*ck with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer

Release date : 18 December 2019

: 18 December 2019 Episodes : 3

: 3 Directed by : Mark Lewis

: Mark Lewis IMDb rating: 8.0/10

This true crime and investigation docuseries tracks down a man who shares clips of himself killing kittens online. They soon unmask his identity, and he escalates his crimes to murder, resulting in a widespread search. It highlights the ups and downs of amateur online investigations and the downsides of internet fame.

21. The Keepers

Release date : 19 May 2017

: 19 May 2017 Episodes : 7

: 7 Directed by : Ryan White

: Ryan White IMDb rating: 8.0/10

The Keepers revolves around the story of the murder of Sister Cathy Cesnik, a Baltimore High School teacher and nun in the 1960s. Through victim accounts and footage, it reveals deeply kept secrets of sexual abuse by priests and cover-ups by the Catholic Church. Additionally, it unearths the systemic failures and pitfalls in the victims’ quest for justice.

22. Cheer

Release date : 8 January 2020

: 8 January 2020 Episodes : 15

: 15 Directed by : Greg Whiteley

: Greg Whiteley IMDb rating: 8.0/10

Cheer follows the competitive cheerleading team at Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas, as they prepare for the national championships. The series highlights the intense physical demands, personal struggles, and dedication required to excel in cheerleading, focusing on the team's journey and their coach, Monica Aldama.

23. The Toys That Made Us

Release date : 22 December 2017

: 22 December 2017 Episodes : 12

: 12 Directed by : Brian Volk-Weiss

: Brian Volk-Weiss IMDb rating: 7.9/10

This fascinating docuseries explores iconic toy lines' history and cultural impact from the 20th century. Each episode focuses on a different toy franchise, including LEGO, Barbie, or Star Wars, revealing the stories behind their creation, popularity, and influence on generations of children.

24. The Mind Explained

Release date : 12 September 2019

: 12 September 2019 Episodes : 10

: 10 Directed by : Emma Stone

: Emma Stone IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Have you ever wondered how your brain and mind work? To understand that better, The Mind Explained narrates various aspects of mental function, including mindfulness, dreams, anxiety, and memory. The educational docuseries tries to lay everything bare through expert interviews and real-life scenarios.

25. Evil Genius

Release date : 11 May 2018

: 11 May 2018 Episodes : 4

: 4 Directed by : Barbara Schroeder

: Barbara Schroeder IMDb rating: 7.5/10

The docuseries Evil Genius explores the case of a pizza bomber, where Brian Wells is killed in a bank robbery after a bomb on his chest goes off. It brings into perception an intricate web of deception by a group with evil intentions and multiple incomprehensible events. The series discloses the manipulation and criminal masterminds orchestrating the events.

26. Tiger King

Release date : 20 March 2020

: 20 March 2020 Episodes : 15

: 15 Directed by : Eric Goode

: Eric Goode IMDb rating: 7.5/10

True crime docuseries Tiger King highlights the world of big cat breeding while also exposing the lives of its key players, focusing on Joe Exotic. Joe Exotic, a tiger owner, and Carole Baskin, an animal rights activist and owner of Big Cat Rescue, are embroiled in an intense rivalry. The rivalry escalates to dramatic and criminal events, revealing the dark secrets of the exotic animal trade.

27. The Confession Tapes

Release date : 8 September 2017

: 8 September 2017 Episodes : 11

: 11 Directed by : Kelly Loudenberg

: Kelly Loudenberg IMDb rating: 7.5/10

The Confession Tapes examines six cases in which individuals confessed to crimes they claimed they did not commit. The series investigates the circumstances surrounding these confessions, often highlighting issues of coercion, manipulation, and flawed interrogation techniques. It raises questions about the reliability of confessions and the potential for wrongful convictions.

28. High Score

Release date : 19 August 2020

: 19 August 2020 Episodes : 6

: 6 Directed by : William Acks

: William Acks IMDb rating: 7.4/10

High Score explores the history and evolution of classic video games, highlighting the impact of key titles and industry pioneers. Each episode delves into different aspects of gaming culture, from groundbreaking innovations to the rise of iconic franchises and their creators. It celebrates the significant milestones and influence of video games on modern entertainment.

29. I Am a Killer

Release date : 3 August 2018

: 3 August 2018 Episodes : 32

: 32 Directed by : Stuart Powell

: Stuart Powell IMDb rating: 7.3/10

I Am a Killer provides a comprehensive look at death row inmates who have been convicted of murder, detailing their personal stories and the circumstances around their crimes. It interviews the inmates, their families, and those affected by their actions, revealing the complexities of their cases and the criminal justice system.

30. The Staircase

Release date : 5 May 2022

: 5 May 2022 Episodes : 8

: 8 Directed by : Antonio Campos

: Antonio Campos IMDb rating: 7.1/10

Michael Peterson, a novelist, is under trial for the murder of his wife, who was found dead at the bottom of their staircase. The Staircase gives an in-depth assessment of the trial while revealing the impact of the case on Peterson’s family. It brings out various legal system issues and evidence uncertainties, leaving viewers in suspense.

What is considered the best documentary of all time?

There are several contenders for the title of the best documentary. However, documentaries such as Shoah (1985), Man with a Movie Camera (1929), and Grey Gardens (1976) are top of the list.

What's the best documentary on Netflix at the moment?

It is quite a challenge to pick the best documentary on Netflix since there are several outstanding ones. Some of the best are My Octopus Teacher, Descendant, and Power.

What is the most-watched documentary on Netflix?

Some of the most-watched documentaries on Netflix include Making a Murderer, Tiger King, Our Planet, and The Social Dilemma.

What is the difference between docuseries and documentaries?

A documentary is a single film narrating real-life or factual stories, while a docuseries has multiple episodes, sometimes categorised into seasons, and usually explores different aspects of a subject matter.

For a fun-filled and captivating binge-watching experience, the best docuseries offer a mix of fascinating topics, in-depth storytelling, and educative information. You can choose from various genres, including true crime, nature, and history. While you are entertained watching them, they expose you to thought-provoking content that can elicit an engaging conversation among your friends.

