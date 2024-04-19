The Guardians of the Galaxy is a superhero film series based on the Marvel Comics superhero team and part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) series. The movies have taken the audience to different planets and encountered an interesting variety of villains. But how many Guardians of the Galaxy movies are there?

The Guardians have become one of the most prominent factions in the MCU since their debut in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy. The series is centred on a band of former intergalactic outlaws who have teamed together to protect the Galaxy from planetary threats. In what order should I watch Guardians of the Galaxy?

How many Guardian of the Galaxy movies are there?

The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise has gained a massive fan following due to its unique blend of humour, action, and sci-fi elements. The movies are connected, and watching them in order is recommended to fully understand the characters and the story arc. Below are the Guardians of the Galaxy movies in chronological order.

1. Guardian of the Galaxy (2014)

IMDb rating : 8.0/10

: 8.0/10 Runtime : 2h 1m

: 2h 1m Directed by : James Gunn

: James Gunn Release date: 1 August 2014

This is the first Guardian of the Galaxy film released in 2014. The film was directed by James Gunn, who wrote the screenplay with Nicole Perlman. Some movie stars include Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Lee Pace, Michael Rooker and Karen Gillan.

The 2014 Guardian of the Galaxy is the 10th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The film follows the adventures of Peter Quill and a group of intergalactic criminals who go on the run after stealing a powerful artefact.

2. I Am Groot season 1, episode 1 (2022)

IMDb rating : 6.6/10

: 6.6/10 Runtime : 4m

: 4m Directed by : Kirsten Lepore

: Kirsten Lepore Release date: 10 August 2022

I Am Groot is an American series of animated shorts created by Kirsten Lepore for the streaming service Disney+. It is based on the Marvel Comics featuring the character Groot. The series comprises five original shorts featuring several new and unusual characters and stars Baby Groot, voiced by Vin Diesel.

The series’ episode one story follows Baby Groot as he takes his first steps out of his pot, only to learn you have to walk before you can run.

3. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

IMDb rating : 7.6/10

: 7.6/10 Runtime : 2h 16m

: 2h 16m Directed by : James Gunn

: James Gunn Release date: 5 May 2017

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is another American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics superhero team Guardians of the Galaxy. The film was Written and directed by James Gunn and released on 5 May 2017.

Some of the film’s lead characters include Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Sylvester Stallone, and Kurt Russell. It follows the Guardians as they struggle to keep together as a team while dealing with their personal family issues, famously Star-Lord's encounter with his father, the ambitious celestial being Ego.

4. I Am Groot episodes 2-5 (2022–)

IMDb rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Runtime : 4m (each episode)

: 4m (each episode) Directed by : Kirsten Lepore

: Kirsten Lepore Release date: 10 August 2022

These episodes occur after the events of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and before the post-credit scene of that film, as Groot was already a teenager there. They are available exclusively on Disney+.

5. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

IMDb rating : 8.4/10

: 8.4/10 Runtime : 2h 29m

: 2h 29m Directed by : Anthony Russo and Joe Russo

: Anthony Russo and Joe Russo Release date: 27 April 2018

Avengers: Infinity War is the first-ever huge crossover event in the MCU. Released in 2018, it is the sequel to The Avengers (2012) and Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) and the 19th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The film was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

The film stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, and Holland. It follows the Avengers and their allies, who are willing to sacrifice all to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

6. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

IMDb rating : 8.4/10

: 8.4/10 Runtime : 3h 1m

: 3h 1m Directed by : Anthony Russo and Joe Russo

: Anthony Russo and Joe Russo Release date: 26 April 2019 (USA)

The 2019 American superhero film is the sequel to Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and the 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The film was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. It stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner.

The movie depicts the story of the surviving members of the Avengers and their allies as they attempt to reverse Thanos's actions in Infinity War. It was the highest-grossing film ever from July 2019 to March 2021 and was nominated for Best Visual Effects at the 92nd Academy Awards, among other accolades.

7. Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

IMDb rating : 6.2/10

: 6.2/10 Runtime : 1h 58m

: 1h 58m Directed by : Taika Waititi

: Taika Waititi Release date: 6 July 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder is the sequel to Thor: Ragnarok (2017) and the 29th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The film was directed by Taika Waititi, who co-wrote the screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Some of the movie’s main characters include Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Waititi, Russell Crowe, and Natalie Portman.

The film follows Thor's adventures as he enlists the help of Valkyrie, Korg, and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster to fight Gorr, the God Butcher, who intends to make the gods extinct. The film gained popularity for its light-heartedness, action sequences, and the performances of Hemsworth, Bale and Portman. It became the eighth-highest-grossing film of 2022.

8. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ (2022)

IMDb rating : 6.9/10

: 6.9/10 Runtime : 42m

: 42m Directed by : James Gunn

: James Gunn Release date: 25 November 2022

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is a Disney+ involving the Guardians after Thor leaves the group. Written and directed by James Gunn, the special follows the Guardians of the Galaxy as they celebrate Christmas and search for a present for their leader, Peter Quill.

The special received positive criticism for its humour, Gunn's direction, and the cast's performances. It received numerous awards and nominations, including winning the Children's and Family Emmy Awards.

9. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)

IMDb rating : 7.9/10

: 7.9/10 Runtime : 2h 30m

: 2h 30m Directed by : James Gunn

: James Gunn Release date: 5 May 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the sequel to Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), and the 32nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The film was written and directed by James Gunn. Some of the movie’s stars are Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper.

The movie follows Peter Quill as he rallies his team to defend the universe and save Rocket's (Cooper) life from the High Evolutionary (Iwuji). Like its predecessors, it was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $845.6 million.

10. I Am Groot’ Season 2 (2023)

IMDb rating : 6.7/10

: 6.7/10 Runtime : 4m (each episode)

: 4m (each episode) Directed by : Kirsten Lepore

: Kirsten Lepore Release date: 6 September 2023

A second season with five shorts was released on 6 September 2023 as part of Phase Five. Groot’s adventures range from encountering strange in the Galaxy to landing on the icy planet of Falligar and making a snowman.

How many movies does Guardians of the Galaxy have?

How many movies are the Guardians of the Galaxy in? Currently, there are three Guardians of the Galaxy movies. But the team has also appeared in two Avengers movies, Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, and in last year’s Thor: Love and Thunder. On top of that, two Disney+ TV specials feature Guardians of the Galaxy: I Am Groot and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Is Guardians 3 the last one?

Yes, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a new release and can be watched on Disney+.

Will there be more Guardians of the Galaxy movies?

According to the words of James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. is the last movie in the Guardians franchise.

Is there Guardians of the Galaxy 4?

No, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 was the last movie of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

Where to watch Guardians of the Galaxy movies?

You can watch all Guardians of the Galaxy movies and all movies on Disney+, Starz, and Apple TV Channel.

Curious minds often inquire, "How many Guardian of the Galaxy movies are there?" The franchise has produced the best superhero films ever. In total, there are ten solo movies that you can enjoy. The best way to watch these films is in the release order as the stories tie together. The above is a Guardians of the Galaxy in order of release and where to watch them.

