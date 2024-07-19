Caleb University school fees for all courses in 2024/2025

Caleb University is a private institution located in Imota, Lagos, Nigeria. It was founded in 2007 and has been ranked among the best private universities in Nigeria. The institution has invested in students through leadership, environmental change, and strategic thinking. Those looking to join should know the Caleb University school fees for all courses.

Caleb University offers global competitive courses at an affordable cost. Caleb University school fees vary from one course to another and are subject to change due to many factors. Therefore, contact the learning institution for more accurate figures.

Caleb University school fees for all courses

The institution offers quality education for its students. The institution fees include tuition, registration, development, ICT, student handbook, sports, library, and third-party fees. The fees are broken down per semester and differ depending on the course and type of student.

The learning institution's school fees range between ₦969,000 and ₦2,423,000 for new students and between ₦924,000 and ₦2,365,000 for returning students.

Caleb University school fees in 2024

You must use the Undergraduate Fee Calculator to learn how much you should pay as a fresh student at the institution. The calculator shows fee estimates and associated expenses. Students are encouraged to pay full school fees before resuming their studies.

Course New Undergraduate fees per year (Naira) Returning Undergraduate fees per year (Naira) Accounting 1,079,000 974,000 Architecture 1,029,000 984,000 Biochemistry 1,019,000 974,000 Business Administration 1,019,000 974,000 Criminology 1,019,000 974,000 Cyber Security 1,024,000 974,000 Computer Science 1,029,000 984,000 Economics 969,000 924,000 Industrial Chemistry 1,019,000 978,000 International Law 1,019,000 979,000 LLB Law 2,423,000 2,365,000 Mass Communication 1,019,000 974,000 Microbiology & Industrial Biotechnology 1,019,000 974, 000 Political Science 979,000 974000 Psychology 1,019,000 974,000

What is Caleb University's school fees for Law?

The institution is one of the private institutions offering a degree in Law. Students joining the program must pay ₦2,423,000, and returning students must pay ₦2,365,000.

How much are Caleb University’s school fees per semester?

The private institution offers different courses at different costs. Caleb University school fees for freshers range between ₦509,500 and ₦1,453,000 per semester, and returning students' fees range between ₦214,000 and ₦970,000.

How much is Caleb University's hostel?

The institution provides student accommodation and has Mary and Susan Hall hostels. Students pay ₦125,000 per semester on a shared basis.

How much is the Caleb University admission form?

Students are required to pay for their admission before joining the institution. The admission form costs ₦10,000.

Caleb University is accepting new students for the 2024/2025 academic year. The institution's school fees can be accessed on its website through the Fee Calculator. Caleb University school fees range between ₦969,000 and ₦2,423,000 per year for new students, and returning students pay between ₦924,000 and ₦2,365,000. For the most up-to-date information, please contact the university directly, as fees are subject to change due to many factors.

