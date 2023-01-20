100+ funny Monday quotes to help you start your week right

Monday is the first and most busy day of the week. It is another day to pick up where you left off and set goals for the rest of the week. Most people dread it, but you can always choose how to start your week. These funny Monday quotes will brighten your day as the week kicks off.

Photo: pexels.com, @tahirshaw (modified by author)

Source: UGC

After a long, chill weekend, waking up on a Monday morning can be tough, especially if you're not a morning person. However, this day doesn't have to be all that bad. Reading and sharing funny quotes is one way to rejuvenate yourself for the day. Here are the best funny quotes to help you start your week right.

Funny Monday quotes to start your week

Every fresh start to the week is another opportunity to learn and achieve new things. Below are some hilarious quotes about Monday to help you tackle the week.

Candy is the world's way of making up for Mondays. — Rebecca Gober

If first Monday were a human being, it wouldn't have friends.

Monday is one awful way to spend 1/7 of your life. — Steven Wright

It is possible to write the best column in the world on Monday, and it does you no good on Tuesday. — Lewis Grizzard

There is a song that says, rainy days and Mondays will always get you down. — Haruki Murakami

It would help if you believed on Monday like on Sunday. — Rita Schiano

Monday is a sloppy umbrella day, which makes everybody a little blue — George Leedy

Dear Monday, my mama doesn’t like you and she likes everyone.

Life is like Friday on a soap opera. It gives you the illusion that everything will wrap up, and then the same old sh*t starts on Monday. — Stephen King

There are no miracles on Monday. — Amy Neftzger

There is nothing more dreadful than having to go walking on one's own on Monday. — Thomas Bernhard

When you're young and healthy, you can plan on Monday to commit suic*de, and by Wednesday, you're laughing again. — Marilyn Monroe

Monday is the day to release the stamina built up after a relaxing weekend.

Monday is great for becoming too busy to die. — Roy Station

Maybe the first Monday doesn’t like you either.

When life gives you Monday, dip it in glitter and sparkle all day. — Ella Woodward

Funny Monday work quotes

Photo: pexels.com, @eberhardgross (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Humorous quotes can help improve your productivity at work on a dull Monday. Here are some great quotes for work for the first day of the week.

Hello first Monday. May I ask a question? Why are you always back so quickly? Don’t you have a hobby?

There should be a holiday dedicated to all the brave people who show up to work on the first Monday.

My week is like, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, blink Monday.

Dear Monday. I want to break up. I’m seeing Tuesday and dreaming about Friday. Sincerely, it’s not you, it’s me.

It’s been a long week, me, first Monday, and 9.17 am.

Monday is the reason Sunday s*cks.

Monday is being canceled, go back to work.

Maybe if we all sit extremely still, Monday won't be able to see us.

Monday, nothing a bit of shopping can’t fix.

Warning! Going to sleep on Sunday will cause Monday. Please note that staying awake all night does not prevent Monday. There is no cure.

What do you call a person whose happy on Monday? Retired.

Shortest horror story: Monday.

Does running away from Monday count as cardio?

Monday is one of my favorite day of the week. Seventh favorite.

Funny Monday morning quotes for work

Photo: pexels.com, @wdnet (modified by author)

Source: UGC

They say the early bird catches the worm, and what better way to start the week than an early Monday morning? Here are some hilarious morning quotes to get you ready for work.

The awfulness of Monday mornings is the world's greatest common denominator. — Kenneth Fearing

If Monday mornings had a face, I’d punch it.

It’s another beautiful Monday morning to question all of my life choices.

Monday isn't that bad; living in it makes it worse.

Monday is wonderful. Its only drawback is that it comes at such an inconvenient time of the week. — Glen Cook

Alarm ringing on a Monday morning is a reminder of another dreaded week with a crazy day in it.

How to enjoy Monday. Step 1: you don’t.

Every Monday brings you a chance to draw in a breath, kick off your shoes and dance. —Oprah Winfrey

Mondays are tough! You have to act like you’re happy to be back at work.

One Mercury a day lasts 1408 hours. Just like every Monday does on Earth.

On Monday, it feels like you’re the only one who doesn’t know what’s going on at work.

Thank God it’s Monday! Just because I have to be grateful.

The Monday is the perfect day to correct last week's mistake.

I’m not sure if it’s the end of the world or just Monday.

No matter how bad Monday is, remember: somebody, somewhere, is having a worse day than you.

Funny Monday sayings

Photo: pexels.com, @achimbongard (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Funny sayings about Monday will help you get through the day. Use these funny sayings to keep going through the day.

Monday is like a math problem. Add the irritation, subtract the sleep, multiply the problems, and divide the happiness.

Monday gets a bad wrap because it's the start of the work week. It's not a bad day, though!

People who say good morning on the first work day should be forced to prove it.

Monday morning: hate it or love it. It's just another day to rock on till the break of dawn.

It's Monday but keep smiling.

Monday is just a reminder that the weekend has passed, and there are only a few more days before another weekend arrives.

There's no more difficult transition than Sunday to Monday.

There should be a holiday dedicated to all the brave people who show up to work on Mondays.

Maybe Monday doesn't like you either.

Happy Monday. Wait, better yet, happy, only four days until Friday.

Nothing screws up your Friday like realizing it's only Monday.

Monday is hard, but you have to figure things out.

Monday should be optional.

Good morning. Keep calm and pretend it's not Monday.

Dear Monday, go step on a lego.

Alright I’m up, let’s do this Monday thing.

If each day is a gift, I would like to know where I can return Mondays.

The worst has happened… my alarm went off and Monday is here.

If Monday was a haircut, it would be a mullet.

Monday wouldn’t be so bad if it just didn’t happen every single week.

Monday motivation quotes

Photo: pexels.com, @dariuskrs (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The first weekday can be tough, and a little motivation is what everyone needs to keep them going. Below is a list of the best motivation quotes to get you fired up for the week.

Monday is the day to unleash the stamina build-up from the weekend!

This should be the spirit of Monday. Know that something good will always happen. — Gabriel Garcí¬a Márquez

With the right mindset, you can be just as happy on Monday as on a Friday. — Joel Osteen

Mondays are tough for those who don't know how to spend them cheerfully. Get up and have fun today!

New beginnings are available to us over 50 times a year, called Mondays. — Byron Pulsiffer

Monday is mundane, like Tuesdays minus 24 hours. — Jarod Kintz

Turn each Monday into the same attitude you have on the day before leaving on vacation, and you have the recipe for great productivity. — Byron Pulsiffer

Work until your bank account looks like a phone number.

Employers are at their happiest on Mondays. Employees are at their happiest on Fridays. — Mokokoma

May your coffee be strong and your Monday is short.

That not-so-awkward and awesome moment when you realize it's the start of the work week, and everyone else is working but you.

Don't you just love feeling fresh and full of life on Monday? I pity the fools waking up with a hangover.

Sometimes it pays to stay in bed on Monday rather than spend the rest of the week debugging Monday's code. — Dan Salomon

If Monday was a gift, I would happily return it to the person who gave it to me.

Monday is hard, but you have coffee to keep you going.

The biggest thrill wasn't in winning on Sunday but in meeting the payroll on Monday. — Art Rooney

If I was elected president, the first thing I would do would be to eliminate all Mondays and lengthen the weekend one more day.

Dear Monday, I don't think anyone would mind if you wanted to go hang out somewhere else for a few days.

Short Monday funny quotes

Photo: pexels.com, @francescoungaro (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sometimes short and precise quotes are the best to get your week started. Below are the best short funny quotes to kick off your week on the right note.

Don't mess with anybody on a Monday. It's a bad, bad day. — Louise Fitzhugh

Morning comes whether you set the alarm or not. — Ursula Le Guin

Every day is the first Monday, till Friday. — Viktor VolksPrater

Don't count the days. Make the days count. — Muhammad Ali

Your Monday is not going to be like Saturday; the emotions are going to be different. — Jean Grae

The best weeks start on Monday. — Nice Peter

Monday is for people with a mission. — Christina Imre

Good morning is a contradiction of terms. — Jim Davis

Just another magic Monday.

Let every man exercise the art he knows. — Aristophanes

There isn't a Monday that would not cede its place to Tuesday. — Anton Chekhov

The only good Monday is the one in bed. — Lee Horton

Think of many things; do one. — Portuguese proverb

It's Monday, but don't forget to be awesome.

Hello, Monday; let's do this.

Either you run Monday, or the it runs you. — Jim Rohn

Your future depends on what you do on the first work day.

Monday is for people with a mission.

Mondays are mundane, like Tuesdays minus 24 hours. — Jarod Kintz

Despite your feelings about Monday, it comes and goes. To be productive, you must change your feelings about Monday. It's important to make the most of it; adding humour will make it easier. The above funny Monday quotes will help you start your week off right and make this day the best day of the week

READ ALSO: 100+ beautiful quotes on waiting to inspire patience in you

Legit.ng published an article about beautiful quotes on waiting. Patience is one of the most important virtues that can help you achieve your goals in life. A positive outlook on life as you wait for things will help you become less reactive and avoid making poor decisions. Some beautiful quotes on waiting will inspire you to continue and not give up.

They say good things come to those who wait, but it can be difficult to wait patiently, especially when facing challenges. However, being patient will pay off in the long run. It can help you focus on the big picture and improve your relationships with others. The quotes will motivate you to keep going no matter the wait.

Source: Legit.ng