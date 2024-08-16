30 trendy faux locs styles for ladies and men to try this year

Are you looking to switch up your hairstyle with something bold and stylish? Faux locs could be the perfect choice for you. This style has become increasingly popular in hair design as people of all ages embrace it. Both ladies and men embrace faux locs styles in various innovative and fashionable ways.

Trendy black (L), greyish (C) and brown (R) faux locs. Photo: @fauxlocs_by_linda on Instagram (modified by author)

Faux locs are versatile and trendy styles that offer the beauty and appeal of traditional locs without the long-term commitment. If you are planning to change your appearance, begin with your hair. Try the options below to have the goddess look.

Faux locs styles for ladies and men

Faux locs create an extraordinary and memorable look that will help you to stand out from the crowd. They look so natural that it is almost impossible to distinguish them from natural locs. If you are looking for a perfect look that complements your personality and lifestyle, here are trendy faux locs styles for ladies and men.

1. Brownish shoulder length

Medium size brownish shoulder-length locs. Photo: @amandaz_fauxlocs on Instagram (modified by author)

Shoulder-length locs are ideal if you want something simple and easy to manage. They are easy to style and can be combined with various colours. You can also style it however you wish using metallic or gold beads.

2. Black goddess locs

Long black goddess locs. Photo: @amandaz_fauxlocs on Instagram (modified by author)

Goddess locs are both visually appealing and long-lasting. This cute hairstyle is ideal for those who wish to highlight their unique feminine appeal. Because they are lighter, you can arrange them into a ponytail or a top bun.

3. Half-updo style

This loc style is simple but will give you a unique and trendy image. Most teenagers appreciate it because it allows them to brag.

4. Extra long faux locs

Trendy long faux locs. Photo: @locdbyjordz on Instagram (modified by author)

How about going classic? If you want to stand out, choose this exclusive style. It's simple and adds volume to your hair. Style it however you like.

5. Butterfly locs with an undercut

Short faux locs with an undercut. Photo: @locdbyjordz on Instagram (modified by author)

This is one of the perfect faux locs styles for short hair. Combine edgy and chic with butterfly locs and an undercut. This bold style adds texture and a modern twist. Perfect for a unique, standout look.

6. Big bun style

This hairstyle is one of the most beautiful loc styles you can go for. It will suit a gentle, tender person who likes everything put together.

7. Boho goddess locs

Short black Boho goddess locs. Photo: @dynasty_beauty_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Boho goddess locs are a great hairstyle because they offer a natural, bohemian look that's trendy and versatile. They are lightweight and comfortable, reducing tension on the scalp. These locs are also low-maintenance and durable, lasting for several weeks.

8. Stylish bun

Faux locs styled into a bun. Photo: @amandaz_fauxlocs on Instagram (modified by author)

A stylish bun is a versatile hairstyle that suits casual and formal occasions. It can be worn high, low, or at the side, offering a chic and polished look. This hairstyle helps keep hair off the face and neck.

9. Natural-looking faux locs

Natural-looking faux locs are great faux locs styles for men. This option is for those who prefer classical and straightforward hairstyles. This one will suit men of different age categories.

10. Stylish long faux

Long stylish faux locs. Photo: @locdbyjordz on Instagram (modified by author)

Stylish, long faux locs provide a trendy, natural-looking alternative to traditional ones. They are versatile, allowing for various cool hairstyles like updos, ponytails, and braids.

11. Maroon loc style

Trendy maroon faux locs. Photo: @locdbyjordz on Instagram (modified by author)

Faux locs are low-maintenance and long-lasting, making them convenient for those with busy lifestyles. Additionally, they protect natural hair, promoting growth and reducing damage from styling.

12. White and brown locs

Do you like warm colours? Then you can make such adorable locs that look unique and suitable for every occasion. You can add beads for a catchy look.

13. Junk locs with a dash colour

Trendy junk faux locs. Photo: @amandaz_fauxlocs on Instagram (modified by author)

Junk locs add a unique and vibrant twist to traditional locs. The visual appeal allows for creative expression. Junk locs are low-maintenance and protect natural hair while offering a bold and distinctive appearance.

14. Classic brown faux locs

Short brown faux locs. Photo: @amandaz_fauxlocs on Instagram (modified by author)

If you like experiments and unusual looks, this one will be perfect. It looks amazing and simple. The shoulder length is ideal for those who prefer a simple style that is not so much demanding.

15. Two strand twists

Achieve an extra stylish look with these two-strand twists. This style enables you to play around with both the length and colour. These two-strand twists are suitable for folks with thicker or coarser hair.

16. Mohawk style

Men mohawk-styled locs. Photo: @hairstylesstras on Instagram (modified by author)

The Mohawk style is a bold and edgy haircut with a strip of hair running from the front to the back of the head. The Mohawk is a statement hairstyle that exudes confidence and individuality.

17. Blue bra strap length locs

Blue faux locs. Photo: @locdbyjordz on Instagram (modified by author)

Junk faux locs are exclusively suitable for bold ladies since they stand out independently. You may lessen the effect by arranging artistically placed hair loops along the length of the braid.

18. Boho locs with knotted ends

Boho locs with knotted ends offer a stylish and carefree look. The knotted ends add a unique texture and help secure the locs, giving them a more natural and authentic appearance.

19. Butterfly locs

Short butterfly locs. Photo: @amandaz_fauxlocs on Instagram (modified by author)

These locs are low-maintenance and durable, making them ideal for a long-lasting hairstyle. Additionally, they protect natural hair, promoting growth and health while allowing for versatile styling options.

20. Double bun

Stylish brown and black styled double bun locs. Photo: @faux_locs_local (modified by author)

Buns are always classic and help put your hair locked together. It has a warm and traditional look that goes well with various outfits.

21. Large, medium-length locs

This versatile style can be sleek or textured for a casual vibe. Large locs add warmth and richness, making them attractive for anyone looking to embrace a trendy, low-maintenance hairstyle.

22. Brown bob-styled locs

Brown bob faux locs. Photo: @amandaz_fauxlocs on Instagram (modified by author)

Brown bob-styled locs offer a chic and modern look that is stylish and manageable. The bob length frames the face beautifully, making it a flattering choice for various face shapes.

23. Brown and white locs combination

Long brown and white locs. Photo: @amandaz_fauxlocs (modified by author)

A brown and white locs combination creates a striking and unique look, blending earthy tones with a bold contrast. This colour pairing adds depth and dimension to the locs, making them stand out.

24. Different colour combo

Girls love going for something sticky and unique. Having your locs in a different colour combo brings out your feminine personality. You can have them distressed or relaxed.

25. Cream and black locs

Stylish faux locs for brown men. Photo: @londonmenbraidhub on Instagram (modified by author)

Instead of using a standard black colour, you can combine black and creamy locs, as demonstrated above. You can style them straight or curly. Regardless, the style will stick out.

26. Locs with extra curls

Faux locs with loose curls. Photo: @fauxlocs_by_linda on Instagram (modified by author)

A faux locs hairstyle with loose curls is entertaining and saves time. Allow them to fall on your back or sweep them to the side to showcase the lovely pattern on your scalp.

27. Short faux locs for men

This low-maintenance and easily styled hairstyle is suitable for everyday wear. Short faux locs offer versatility, allowing for various looks, from casual to more polished.

28. Soft locs with curly ends

Brown soft locs with curly ends. Photo: @fauxlocs_by_linda on Instagram (modified by author)

Locs protect natural hair and promote growth, making them a practical choice for men looking to change their hairstyle. You can opt for long or short locs. As for styling, you can opt for a bun or allow them to drop on your shoulder.

29. Trendy long faux locs styles

Extra long trendy faux locs. Photo: @fauxlocs_by_linda on Instagram (modified by author)

This look incorporates waist-length faux locs in the most beautiful multi-colours. Faux protects natural hair and promotes growth, making them a practical choice for women looking to change their hairstyle.

30. Thick locs for men

Men, like women, can style their faux locs in any way they like. These crochet faux locs are ideal for males with long, voluminous, natural hair.

What type of faux locs are best?

The best faux locs depend on your hair type and desired look. Marleys hair is famous for a more textured, bohemian style. Choose what complements your personal style and maintenance preferences!

Which faux locs look more natural?

Faux locs made with Marleys hair look more natural due to their coarser texture and matte finish, mimicking natural locs. Additionally, hand-rolled or distressed locs can enhance the natural appearance by adding variation in size and shape.

How long will faux locs last?

Faux can last anywhere from 4 to 8 weeks, depending on your hair type, maintenance, and how well they were installed. Proper care, like moisturising your scalp and avoiding excessive tension, can help extend their lifespan.

Trendy faux locs styles for ladies and men offer versatility and a fashionable look without the commitment of traditional locs. They can be styled in various lengths, colours, and textures. Additionally, it can be accessorised with pins, flowers, or scarves for added flair.

