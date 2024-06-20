20+ iconic slimming haircuts for chubby faces to try

Choosing the right haircut can transform one's appearance, especially for individuals with rounder or chubbier faces. Slimming haircuts for men and women with chubby faces often reduce the appearance of roundness or fullness. Discover some iconic slimming haircuts that will flatter your face shape and make you look your best.

Blunt cut bob (L), asymmetrical bob haircut (C), layered pixie cut (R). Photo: @salon360beauty, @pixiepalooza, @hairuwear_inc on Instagram (modified by author)

When finding the perfect hairstyle, understanding your face shape is the key to unlocking your most flattering look. There are plenty of slimming haircuts for chubby, which can flatter your face and add a contoured look. From low-maintenance haircuts to braids that are easy to style, below are some hairstyles you might consider trying.

Slimming haircuts for chubby faces

The famous slimming haircuts for chubby faces vary in length and shape. These cuts create a slimming effect, trimming down any harsh angles. Get the perfect chic look from the list below that beautifully frames and slims your face.

Slimming haircuts for females with chubby faces

Are you looking for cute hairstyle ideas for chubby faces? Whether you have straight, wavy, or curly hair, here are some of the best haircuts that will make your face appear slimmer, more structured, and more attractive.

1. Pixie cuts

Pixie cut is one of the most highly requested hairstyles for chubby faces because it looks cool yet feminine. Photo: @stylesbyjulesf, @toniandguyperth on Facebook, Instagram (modified by author)

A pixie cut is a short hairstyle, generally short on the back and sides of the head and slightly longer on the top, with very short bangs. It is one of the most highly requested round-face hairstyles because it looks cool yet feminine. If you have a chubby face, you may never have thought of a pixie cut, but it can work for you.

2. Curly pixie cut

A curly pixie haircut offers a playful and feminine look while embracing natural curls. Photo: @iamtherealveronicab on Instagram (modified by author)

You can achieve a pixie hairstyle for curly hair with a dry-cutting methodology. With this method, curly hair keeps shrinking, allowing you to achieve the desired shape. Moisturizing is essential for keeping your tresses looking beautiful. It offers a playful and feminine look while embracing natural curls.

3. Short and sassy

A short and sassy hairstyle is perfect for showing off your facial features and giving your face a more defined look. Photo: @SassyShearsByStephanie on Facebook (modified by author)

Short and sassy haircuts are taking over as some of the most coveted on-trend chops. If you want to go short, a sassy pixie cut is the way. This style is perfect for showing off your facial features and giving your face a more defined look.

4. Long and layered

Long and layered haircut frames enhance features and give your hair more volume. Photo: @tlchair_co, @lammysalon on Instagram (modified by author)

Long and layered haircuts enhance features and give hair more volume, making them a great choice for people with chubby faces. Layers are your best friend if you prefer to keep your hair long. This haircut will give your face a slimmer appearance and add much-needed texture to your locks.

5. Medium length with bangs

Medium length haircuts are also very flattering on round faces. Photo: @hirohair, @siksharai_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Medium-length haircuts are also very flattering on chubby faces. The great thing about having mid-length hair with bangs is that you can find a cut that suits any hair type, from fine to full to curly. The bangs help create the illusion of a longer, more oval-shaped face.

6. Layered bob

A layered bob is a bob haircut with layers. Photo: @choppingblocksalon, @KCHairStudio on Facebook (modified by author)

A layered bob is a bob haircut with layers. It is one of the most popular slimming haircuts for chubby faces as it is versatile, chic, confident, and requires low maintenance. The layers create movement, making the face appear slimmer.

7. Cute pixie with side-swept bangs

A pixie cut with side-swept bangs is perfect for those who want a fresh look. Photo: @SalonOrea, @hrodstyles on Facebook, Instagram (modified by author)

A pixie cut with side-swept bangs is perfect for those who want a fresh look. Whether your hair is straight or not, this haircut can help you make the change you have always wanted. Adding side-swept bangs to your short hair will shorten the face length as the bangs fall across the forehead.

8. Asymmetrical bob

Asymmetrical bob hairstyles are cut unevenly with one side of the front of your hair longer than the other. Photo: @barbarianstyle.net, @iradahair on Facebook, Instagram (modified by author)

Asymmetrical bob hairstyles are cut unevenly on purpose, with one side of the front of your hair longer than the other. This gives the standard look an edgy vibe, which you can further customize with curls and colours while slimming the face.

9. Blunt cut

A blunt haircut does not have any layers. Photo: @lovee_brenda, @styledbyyannie on Instagram (modified by author)

A blunt haircut does not have any layers. It is sleek and looks best on straight and fine hair, minimizing the appearance of fullness in the cheeks. It creates clean lines that streamline the face shape. This style can be worn on all hair lengths and textures, making them incredibly versatile.

10. Layered pixie

A layered pixie is short through the back and sides like a pixie but with longer layers or bangs on top. Photo: @jeanclaudeelmoughayar on Instagram (modified by author)

A layered pixie is one of the best hairstyles for fat faces. It is short through the back and sides like a pixie but with longer layers or bangs on top. By getting a pixie cut with layers, your hair appears voluminous and texturised, creating the appearance of a longer, more angular face. It is a more low-maintenance alternative to the pixie.

11. Textured lob

A textured lob or long bob is a longer version of a bob cut with layers for added body and volume. Photo: @hairbyallybarone, @chrisjones_hair on Instagram (modified by author)

A textured lob or long bob is a longer version of a bob cut with layers for added body and volume. It is a popular haircut that works wonders for people with chubby faces and thin or fine hair. This versatile style combines the benefits of a bob and a long layered haircut.

Slimming haircuts for men with chubby faces

Are you seeking the perfect men’s hairstyle for your chubby face shape? Chubby-faced men can get many hairstyles that suit their faces. Below are the best options to enhance your style and confidence.

1. Curly fade

The curly hair fade is a cool and modern haircut for men who want to embrace and show off their natural texture. Photo: @Menshairstyles.cz, @thee_unknownbarber1 on Instagram (modified by author)

The curly hair fade is a cool and modern haircut for men who want to embrace and show off their natural texture. These men's haircut styles for chubby faces embrace the natural curls and complement the face shape, providing a slimming effect. The faded sides slim the face, while curls add height.

2. Taper cut

This haircut provides a polished look while subtly elongating the face shape. Photo: @chop.barber_, @thegirlcancut on Instagram (modified by author)

This haircut provides a polished look while subtly elongating the face shape. This versatile option can be customised to suit individual preferences and hair textures. If you opt for a skin shave like this, you can leave short hair on top, which will visually elongate your round face.

2. Classic undercut

A classic undercut is a bold style with longer hair on top and faded or shaved sides. Photo: @bilals_hair_beauty_studio, @RezahHairway123 on Instagram, Facebook (modified by author)

A classic undercut is a bold style with longer hair on top and faded or shaved sides. This style creates contrast and makes a face appear longer and slimmer. Undercut hairstyle looks good on people with voluminous, thick, and curly hair. It can also be styled differently, offering a modern and edgy look.

3. High fade

The high-fade haircut is an excellent choice, especially flattering for men with chubby faces. Photo: @lebarbierrennais, @dyedhappy.byholly on Instagram, Facebook (modified by author)

The high-fade haircut is an excellent hairstyle for a round chubby face. The high fade takes the faded sides even shorter, emphasizing facial features and providing a slimming effect.

4. Low fade

Renowned for its versatility, the low fade seamlessly complements various short or long men's hairstyles, providing a polished and fresh appearance to the sides and back. This versatile style features short hair on top that gradually fades into shorter hair on the sides and back.

5. Textured crop

Textured crop haircut adds dimension and structure, providing a sleek and slimming effect. Photo: @creativetalentchannel, @U.G.C - UnderGround Cutz on Facebook (modified by author)

The textured crop haircut is versatile and can be adapted to suit different hair types and face shapes, such as chubby faces. It is a popular choice among men seeking a modern and easy-to-maintain hairstyle. This modern men's haircut adds dimension and structure, providing a sleek and slimming effect.

6. Side part

Side-part haircut typically starts with tapered or faded sides to create the necessary contrast. Photo: @/revolutionandstyle, @Men Hairstyle on Facebook (modified by author)

The side part hairstyle is one of the most flexible haircuts for men with chubby faces. Perfect as a casual and formal style, it typically starts with tapered or faded sides to create the necessary contrast. To style, the short hair on top is swept to the side with a comb.

7. Pompadour

A pompadour features short sides and back with longer hair styled upwards and back on top. Photo: @amsbarbershopstadiumselayang, @TheUnderratedBarbershop on Facebook (modified by author)

A pompadour is one of the coolest hairstyles for chubby faces. It features short sides and back with longer hair styled upwards and back on top. The pompadour’s slicked-back style makes it one of the trendiest haircuts for guys with chubby faces. It adds height and volume to your hair, making it a good choice as well for men with thin hair.

8. Quiff

The quiff haircut is mainly long at the top and blended with different cuts at the side and back. Photo: @slickgorilla, @ravesalontvm on Facebook (modified by author)

The quiff hairstyle has become one of the most popular men’s hairstyles. This style is ideal for men with chubby faces, offering a stylish and timeless look. It is mainly long at the top and blended with different cuts at the side and back. This hairstyle is adaptable and can also be styled in different styles.

9. Short Caesar cut

Caesar is a cut with a square front, achieved with a short horizontally cut fringe. This haircut flatters various types of hair and is easy to maintain. It suits men with chubby faces by minimizing bulkiness around the sides. The style was first sported by Julius Caesar himself.

10. Buzz cut

The buzz cut is a versatile hairstyle that can be customised to suit different face shapes, hair textures, and personal styles. Adding texture to a buzz cut can provide a more contemporary and stylish appearance. This haircut complements the round face shape, providing a slimming effect without needing a beard.

11. Spiky hair

A spiky haircut features short hair on the sides and back with a longer spiked top. Photo: @menhairstylecom on Facebook (modified by author)

A spiky men's hairstyle is a stylish, edgy, and popular choice for men with round faces. It provides a modern and edgy look that complements the face shape. The style features short hair on the sides and back with a longer spiked top. The spikes can be thick, textured, messy, or neatly structured to suit different preferences and facial features.

12. Crew cut

Crew cut is short on the sides and back, with a bit of length left on top. Photo: @vurvesalon, @themobilebarberdubai on Instagram (modified by author)

A crew cut is a simple, low-maintenance style that suits almost everyone. This hairstyle is short on the sides and back, with some length left on top. It is clean, simple, and perfect for guys with chubby faces.

13. The faux hawk

A faux hawk is a hairstyle that resembles a mohawk. Photo: @latesthairstyles, @goathaircuts on Facebook (modified by author)

A fauxhawk is a hairstyle that resembles a mohawk. Characterised by relatively short sides and longer hair on top, the faux hawk offers a stylish and adaptable option for men with chubby faces seeking a contemporary look.

What hairstyle slims a chubby face?

Some popular hairstyles that can create a slimming effect and enhance your features include a long bob, pixie cut, side part, and Pompadour.

Do chubby faces look better with long or short hair?

Long hair is more suited for people with chubby faces. It frames the face differently than short hair, emphasizing different facial features.

What is the best haircut length for a chubby face?

Mid-length can be a great length for a chubby face. However, the length should fall below the chin or around the shoulders and maintain one length.

What hair colour suits chubby faces?

Both light and dark colours can flatter a rounder face. Darker tones create shadows and are used to shorten or narrow the face shape, while lighter tones elongate and lengthen the face shape by reflecting light.

When it comes to choosing the perfect hairstyle, one must consider their face shape to enhance their overall appearance. Finding the right hairstyle can significantly affect one's appearance and personality. The above slimming haircuts are perfect for round faces and offer many options regardless of hair length, texture, or colour.

